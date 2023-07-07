Montrezl Harrell Returns To The Philadelphia 76ers On A One-Year Deal

The Philadelphia 76rs are continuing to bring their roster together for next season after a slow start to free agency. After signing Mo Bamba yesterday, the 76ers' have made another big man addition.

Montrezl Harrell was on the 76ers last season and was decent as Joel Embiid 's backup. The team clearly values him and is bringing him back for another season with the franchise.

The former Sixth Man of the Year averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game last season. He isn't going to be a major contributor, especially with Bamba also competing for minutes. Regardless, he is a great locker room vet and bench enforcer for the team to keep around.

What Are The 76ers Planning?

Philly's offseason has been quite bizarre, with the team stuck in a holding pattern due to the James Harden trade request. They don't know what areas of their squad to focus on given Harden could be gone for a package including any number of players. Their only major addition so far this window has been Patrick Beverley to be a backup guard.

Harrell's re-signing probably closes the door on the team bringing back Paul Reed. Reed has been a solid contributor for them and is still young enough to develop, but it seems his skillset could be out of vogue on a 76ers team that has enough big men on the roster.

The team could do with additional wing depth but no such player is available on the market that can be a difference-maker. Their best route of operating could be to ultimately move Harden for expiring contracts that can help them win now. I hear the Clippers may have a few of them to offer .

