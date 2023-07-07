Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of one man at Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus

One man is dead and one is in custody after a shooting Thursday night at a Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus authorities said.

The Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene, according to the department’s Twitter page, after they received a call about the shooting shortly before 9 p.m.

The victim has been identified as James N. Mitchell, 46, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Mitchell was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m. at a local hospital, Bryan said.

Bryan said an autopsy will be performed.

Police say 19-year-old Jaboree Boone-Scott was arrested in the shooting death of Mitchell based on their investigation. Boone-Scott is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Saturday at 9 a.m., according to police.

The case remains under investigation, authorities say. If you or anyone you know has any information regarding this incident you can contact Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or RobertNicholas@columbusga.org.

This is not the first fatal shooting at the Motel 6 on Victory Drive this year. In February a shooting at the motel left three dead and a child wounded, according to Ledger-Enquirer reporting .

A suspect in that shooting was later arrested in Tennessee and extradited to Columbus.

This is the 28th homicide in Columbus this year, according to a list compiled by the Ledger-Enquirer .

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.