Four matches set for Slammiversary go-home edition of Impact Wrestling

An opportunity to enter the multi-team Tag Team title match at this month's Slammiversary will be featured on next Thursday's Impact on AXS TV -- the go-home show for next Saturday's pay-per-view.

The returning Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz will take on Chris Bey, one half of the tag champions with Ace Austin. If Wentz can pick up the win, he and Trey Miguel will enter the fray at Slammiversary, joining Sami Callihan & Rich Swann, Brian Myers & Moose, and Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews) and making the four-way title match a five-way.

In a preview of that match, Moose & Myers will face Swann & Callihan.

Ahead of her title defense against Trinity at the PPV, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will host another open challenge.

In a preview of the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, Kevin Knight will go one-on-one with "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Here's the current card: