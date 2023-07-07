Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards III set for Impact Slammiversary

The trilogy match between former Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards and former X-Division Champion Frankie Kazarian will take place at next Saturday's Impact Slammiversary.
The pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, July 15th in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
Kazarian won their first-ever clash at last month's Against All Odds, followed by Edwards getting the win on Thursday's Impact on AXS, partially thanks to Alisha Edwards' interference.
Later, Kazarian showed his frustrations and issued a challenge for the PPV, adding that his wife, former Impact star Traci Brooks, would make her return to even the odds.
She returned at last year's Slammiversary by Kazarian's side in a 10-man tag team match and even got physical with Maria Kanellis-Bennett.
Here's the current card:
- Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Nick Aldis
- Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defends against Trinity
- X-Division Champion Chris Sabin defends against Lio Rush
- Impact Tag Team Champions ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) defend against Sami Callihan & Rich Swann, Brian Myers & Moose, and Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews) in a four-way match
- Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King) defend against Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly
- Steve Maclin & Bully Ray vs. PCO & Scott D'Amore with former NHL player Darren McCarty as special enforcer
- Ultimate X match: Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Angels vs. Kevin Knight vs. KUSHIDA
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards
- Pre-show: Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry defends against Kenny King
Comments / 0