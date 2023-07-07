Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards III set for Impact Slammiversary

The trilogy match between former Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards and former X-Division Champion Frankie Kazarian will take place at next Saturday's Impact Slammiversary.

The pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, July 15th in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Kazarian won their first-ever clash at last month's Against All Odds, followed by Edwards getting the win on Thursday's Impact on AXS, partially thanks to Alisha Edwards' interference.

Later, Kazarian showed his frustrations and issued a challenge for the PPV, adding that his wife, former Impact star Traci Brooks, would make her return to even the odds.

She returned at last year's Slammiversary by Kazarian's side in a 10-man tag team match and even got physical with Maria Kanellis-Bennett.

Here's the current card: