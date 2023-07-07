Open in App
WKYC

Cleveland Guardians belt 3 homers in 6-1 win over Kansas City Royals

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Pablo López throws 1st career shutout, strikes out 12 in the Twins' 4-0 win over the Royals
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jose Ramirez, Josh Naylor hit back-to-back home runs in Guardians win over Royals
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox - A game thread for July 7, 2023
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Mets take on the Padres after Lindor's 5-hit game
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Yuli Gurriel idle Thursday for Marlins
Miami, FL1 day ago
A 37-year-old Ohio mother of four is missing, her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for help.
Springfield, OH21 days ago
Heart-Stopping Rescue: How This 11-Year-Old Kidnap Victim Was Found in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, FL23 days ago
This Infamous Florida Restaurant Looks Unassuming, but Inside, Over 1 Million Dollars Hangs from the Ceiling and Walls
Destin, FL24 days ago
A License to Kill: Missouri Governor Expected to Pardon First Cop in Kansas City History Who Was Convicted for Murdering A Black Man
Kansas City, MO23 days ago
Wiggins now focused on teaching the next generation
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
A couple on a 2-year sailing trip ends up in Richmond, Virginia where they now call home
Richmond, VA13 days ago
Chicago's Mike Tauchman leading off on Wednesday night
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Over 92% of Funding for Migrants Approved by Chicago City Council Used for Staff from a Single Agency For One Month
Chicago, IL7 days ago
Straphanger Knocked Out at Yankee Stadium
Bronx, NY11 days ago
Mike Tauchman keys 3-run 9th in the Cubs' 4-3 victory over the Brewers
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy