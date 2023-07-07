Anti-American dolts attack July 4th in brutal fashion

But the ice cream idiots were just doing what so many corporates do now.
Distracting from tax-dodging accusations and other nefarious activities by attacking “systemic racism” and America.
Other groups like the ACLU actually make their money by insulting this country.
They raise funds from Americans to tell Americans how appalling they are.
This week the group tweeted out, “Since the nation’s founding, the fabric of American society has been woven with deeply racist policies that directly harm Black, Indigenous, and other people of color.” Happy Fourth of July from the ACLU, everyone!
But of course as is so often the case, it was the Democrats who did the best America-hating.
This Fourth, she announced, “The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human. Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now [black fist emoji].” I look forward to seeing Cori Bush trying to collect reparations. If she does a DNA test she will most likely discover that her ancestors include slavers and slave-owners — that is, people who bought and sold black Africans.
On and on the anti-American dolts went, like a group of automatons set off by a central command. Rep. Jamaal Bowman tweeted out: “This July 4th, we must remember that we stand on stolen land toiled by enslaved Africans and recommit ourselves to the fight for freedom, equality, & justice so that these ideals are accessible to everyone, not just a privileged few. We are not free until everyone is truly free.”
‘I don’t care for equality’
The banalities never cease.
Who are you meant to give this “stolen land” back to? Would you mind if they immediately covered it in casinos? Would that be social justice?
And what does being “free” even mean in Rep. Bowman’s eyes? It would seem that it means “until everyone is equal.” Well I have news for Bowman. That is never going to happen.
This is what she said last week: “Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times. Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate.”
‘It is a sickness’
Cloud may boast about being proudly gay and black, but she should work at being proudly literate as well at some point. And perhaps learning some history into the bargain.
Personally I should think that if you had asked the Founding Fathers where they stood on the issues of trans, queer and nonbinary people they might have looked at you in a funny way.
Thomas Jefferson himself would have been stumped.
But people like Cloud simply don’t know what they are talking about.
She just hopes that she can enjoy the great wealth, opportunity and fame that America has brought her while all the time trashing the country.
It is a sickness of our time, this — but one in which America now sadly leads the world.
Most countries in the world don’t have leading politicians, profitable “nonprofits” and sports stars who spit on the country that has created them and nurtured them.
Today America remains the number one destination in the world for people wishing to leave their own country and make a better life.
As my circle of friends the other night proved.
What a shame that it is some of the people who have been born and raised here who take America — its opportunities and freedoms — the most for granted.
The rest of the world, I can assure them, does not.
