VPD Respond to a jack-knifed Semitruck on U.S. Highway 59 Thursday evening

By 25 News Now - Adam Seibel,

1 day ago
Thursday night accident

VICTORIA, Texas - VPD, along with the VCSO, and VFD responded to a semi-truck which had jack-knifed on U.S. Highway 59 Thursday night around 10 p.m.

At the time traffic was backed up as emergency responders worked to clear the roadway. Traffic was eventually resumed to one-lane as they continued to work the accident.

We'll provide updates to this story as we receive them.

