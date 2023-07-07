VPD Respond to a jack-knifed Semitruck on U.S. Highway 59 Thursday evening

VICTORIA, Texas - VPD, along with the VCSO, and VFD responded to a semi-truck which had jack-knifed on U.S. Highway 59 Thursday night around 10 p.m.

At the time traffic was backed up as emergency responders worked to clear the roadway. Traffic was eventually resumed to one-lane as they continued to work the accident.

We'll provide updates to this story as we receive them.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.