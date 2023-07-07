Advocates promote co-location of child care and housing

(second of two takes)

Chris Chiacchierini is the executive director of Neighborhood House, which in addition to child care and Head Start provides after-school programs, parent education, case management and a food pantry.

“In our Head Start classes, we see the benefit of co-locating services every day. It shows up in attendance rates for children, participation from parents in their child’s learning and leadership opportunities,” he said.

“But this particular development is the exception and not the rule. That is why we are here today to figure out how to replicate this kind of partnership and do more co-located services.”

He said one other issue that needs to be resolved is how the state Bureau of Labor and Industries classifies the space for co-located programs. Such space is subject to Oregon’s prevailing wage law, which sets the rates for public works construction. “The unintended consequence of that is that it escalates the cost of construction past the point where it pencils out,” he said. “So our housing providers have difficulty making these projects work. This is exactly what we need to solve this issue.”

A state record

The Oregon Legislature, before its 2023 session adjourned June 25, approved a record $2 billion for more housing, most of it through bonds. Even before then, the Department of Housing and Community Services — primarily a housing finance agency — began to take on a broader role. It provided Oregon’s first large-scale rental assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, initially with $100 million from the state budget, but ultimately around $500 million largely from federal funds.

Andrea Bell was elevated to state housing director last year after her predecessor, Margaret Salazar, became Region 10 (Northwest) administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under President Joe Biden.

Under Salazar, the state agency already had a five-year plan to increase the supply of public housing deemed affordable, defined by the federal government as no more than 30% of household income. Bell said the agency is near three of its goals about three and a half years into the plan – but she also said the agency’s mission goes beyond financing more construction.

She said: “As a statewide housing agency, we have a responsibility of ensuring that we are not only building more affordable housing, we are also taking responsibility for the context of what housing means from a social and a community perspective… What better way to do that but by centering on the needs of children and loved ones?

“It’s time to do business differently. We are starting to see signs of progress.”

Three state legislators also spoke.

For Rep. Hoa Nguyen, a Democrat from Southeast Portland who also represents part of Clackamas County, it was a homecoming of sorts. She worked at Neighborhood House in 2009.

She sits on the House Committee on Early Childhood and Human Services, which this session was led by Rep. Lisa Reynolds, a Democrat from Beaverton and a pediatrician. State legislation (House Bill 3005) provides the Oregon Business Development Department with $50 million for more child-care centers and technical assistance. But Reynolds said state and federal lawmakers also have to pay more attention to compensation for the child-care workforce.

“We really need to rethink, as a country and as a state, how we pay our caregivers,” she said, not just for children but also for older people and people with disabilities.

Gov. Tina Kotek has set an annual goal of Oregon producing 36,000 new housing units, 80% greater than the state’s annual average during the past five years. Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, D-Beaverton, said it will take a combined effort on state and federal levels.

“We are not going to get out of this housing or child-care crisis without our federal partners,” Lieber said. “I couldn’t be more pleased that our federal partners are here and we are able to come together with different buckets of money to continue this work.”

pwong@pamplinmedia.com