16 statewide motorcycle gang members indicted, over half of them are Army veterans
By Larry Spruill,1 day ago
State investigators indicted 16 accused motorcycle gang members and more than half of them are veterans.
The 16 members of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang are at the center of a multi-agency investigation, including the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.
The U.S. Army confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that nine of the 16 members are former Army Vets.
They are Lee Mole aka Trench, Terrance Donita Potter aka Chatterbox, Eddie Latson aka Stash, Joseph Leeks aka Axel, Marquis Jones aka Grudge, Donovan Scott aka Sockit, Shron Gilbert aka Hard Left, Demon Thompson aka 9 Ball and Labarron Pollock aka Bootleg.
They held various leadership positions and won many awards.
Here is what we know about the nine veterans:
| Name : THOMPSON, Demon R
Rank : Specialist (E-4)
Date of Rank : February 2001
MOS/Branch : 91W (Nuclear Medical Specialist)
Component : Regular Army
Dates of Service : (May 1999 to May 2003)
Assignments : Not Currently Serving
Deployments :
None
Awards :
Army Good Conduct Medal
National Defense Service Medal
Army Service Ribbon
Overseas Service Ribbon
| Name: GILBERT, Shron M
Rank: Staff Sergeant (E-6)
Date of Rank: November 2007
MOS/Branch: 68W (Health Care Specialist)
Component: Regular Army
Dates of Service:
August 1991 to May 1996
January 1997 to April 2004
Assignments: Not Currently Serving
Deployments:
Iraq: (December 2012 to October 2004)
Awards:
Army Commendation Medal (4th Award)
Army Achievement Medal (5th Award)
Army Good Conduct Medal (5th Award)
National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award)
Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star
Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal
Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon
Army Service Ribbon
Overseas Service Ribbon (6th Award)
Combat Medical Badge
Parachutist Badge
Driver and Mechanic Badge
| Name : POLLOCK, Labarron D
Rank : Sergeant First Class (E-7)
Date of Rank : March 2008
MOS/Branch : 88M (Motor Transport Operator)
Component : Regular Army
Dates of Service : April 1998 to December 2017
Assignments : Not Currently Serving
Deployments :
Iraq: (September 2006 to July 2006)
Afghanistan: (July 2010 to July 2011)
Kuwait: (October 2005 to April 2006)
Kuwait: (November 2004 to May 2005)
Kuwait: (January 2004 to May 2004)
Kuwait: (February 2003 to July 2003)
Awards :
Defense Meritorious Service Medal
Meritorious Service Medal (3rd Award)
Army Commendation Medal (10th Award)
Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award)
Army Good Conduct Medal (8th Award)
National Defense Service Medal
Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 campaign stars
Iraq Campaign Medal with 2 campaign stars
Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal
Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3rd Award)
Army Service Ribbon
Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award)
NATO Medal
Meritorious Unit Commendation
Combat Action Badge
Air Assault Badge
Driver and Mechanic Badge
| Name : SCOTT, Donovan G
Rank : Private (E-1)
Date of Rank : May 2006
MOS/Branch : 09B (Trainee)
Component : Army National Guard (Georgia)
Dates of Service : May 2006 to March 2007
Assignments : Not Currently Serving
Deployments :
None
Awards :
None
| Name : POTTER, Terrance D
Rank : Sergeant First Class (E-7)
Date of Rank : March 2013
MOS/Branch : 13B (Cannon Crewmember)
Component : Regular Army
Dates of Service : February 1996 to October 2020
Assignments : Not Currently Serving
Deployments :
Iraq: (March 2008 to March 2009)
Iraq: (December 2005 to December 2006)
Iraq: (March 2003 to September 2003)
Iraq: (October 2003 to March 2004)
Afghanistan: (July 2010 to December 2010)
Awards :
Bronze Star Medal (2nd Award)
Meritorious Service Medal (2nd Award)
Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award)
Army Achievement Medal (3rd Award)
Army Good Conduct Medal (8th Award)
National Defense Service Medal
Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star
Iraq Campaign Medal with 6 campaign stars
Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal
Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
Korean Defense Service Medal
Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon 3
Army Service Ribbon
Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award)
Meritorious Unit Commendation
Combat Action Badge
Air Assault Badge
Drill Sergeant Identification Badge
| Name: MOLE, Lee A
Rank: Sergeant First Class (E-7)
Date of Rank: July 1996
MOS/Branch: 11B (Infantryman)
Component: Regular Army
Dates of Service: August 1982 to July 2004
Assignments: Not Currently Serving
Awards:
Meritorious Service Medal (2nd Award)
Army Commendation Medal (4th Award)
Army Achievement Medal (4th Award)
Army Good Conduct Medal (7th Award)
National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award)
Southwest Asia Service Medal w/ 3 Bronze Service Stars
Korean Defense Service Medal
Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon
Army Service Ribbon
Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award)
Kuwaiti Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia)
Kuwaiti Liberation Medal (Kuwait)
Presidential Unit Citation
Combat Infantryman Badge
Expert Infantryman Badge
Drill Sergeant Identification Badge
| Name: LEEKS, Joseph E
Rank: Staff Sergeant (E-6)
Date of Rank: June 2015
MOS/Branch: 12N (Horizontal Construction Engineer)
Component: Army National Guard
Dates of Service: May 1998 to June 2018
Assignments: Not Currently Serving
Deployments:
Iraq: (June 2003 to June 2004)
Iraq: (April 2006 to April 2007)
Afghanistan: (June 2009 to March 2010)
Awards:
Army Achievement Medal
Army Good Conduct Medal
National Defense Service Medal
Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star
Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star
Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal
Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/ “M” Device (2nd Award)
Army Service Ribbon
Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award)
NATO Medal
Driver and Mechanic Badge
| Name: LATSON, Eddie S., Jr.
Rank: Captain (O-3)
Date of Rank: December 2013
MOS/Branch: 90A (Logistics)
Component: (Regular Army)
Dates of Service: February 1999 to March 2019
Assignments: Not Currently Serving
Deployments:
Iraq: (Sept 2003 to June 2004)
Iraq: (July 2008 to February 2009)
Afghanistan: (April 2011 to April 2012)
Awards:
Joint Service Commendation Medal
Army Commendation Medal (7th Award)
Army Achievement Medal (6th Award)
Army Good Conduct Medal (4th Award)
National Defense Service Medal
Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 campaign stars
Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 campaign stars
Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal (2nd Award)
Global War on Terrorism Service Medal (2nd Award)
Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3rd Award)
Army Service Ribbon (2nd Award)
Overseas Service Ribbon (4th Award)
NATO Medal
Air Assault Badge
Parachutist Badge
Gold Army Recruiter Badge
| Name : JONES, Marquis L.
Rank : Sergeant First Class (E-7)
Date of Rank : May 2020
MOS/Branch : 92Y (Unit Supply Specialist)
Component : Regular Army
Dates of Service : May 2005 to June 2020
Assignments : Not Currently Serving
Deployments :
Afghanistan: (July 2006 to October 2006)
Afghanistan: (March 2007 to July 2007)
Iraq: (February 2008 to April 2008)
Iraq: (October 2008 to February 2009)
Awards :
Army Commendation Medal
Joint Service Achievement Medal
Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award)
Army Good Conduct Medal (5th Award)
National Defense Service Medal
Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 campaign stars
Iraq Campaign Medal with 2 campaign stars
Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3rd Award)
Army Service Ribbon
Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award)
Combat Action Badge
Parachutist Badge
The 60-page indictment, which was unsealed earlier this week, states they were arrested for their involvement in mass shootings in Augusta and outside of Savannah last year.
They’re also indicted on Criminal Charges including Domestic Terrorism, Assault and Armed Robbery, just to name a few.
The A.G.’s Office said their investigation lasted from August 2021-July 2022.
Also, the A.G.’s Office said the Outcast Motorcycle Gang has 67 chapters across the country, including four chapters here in Georgia.
Jose Ramirez with Georgia Gang Investigators Association said they’re also in Metro Atlanta and they’re actively looking for more members.
“We just know that they’re present here in the state of Georgia in several different cities. The way they recruit is very specific. They look for certain people who have value and will bring certain value to the club,” said Ramirez.
But that leaves the question, why would decorated vets allegedly get involved in a bike gang?
“You see a lot of military. You see a lot of military personnel and not only military, you see people who got out of law enforcement on bad terms,” he said.
The A.G.s office said they recovered about $180,000 in cash and seized 71 guns among other items.
