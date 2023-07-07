Open in App
WFLA

As temperatures heat up, a shortage of A/C parts is making it hard for some to cool down

By Linnie Supall,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ad5r_0nIgxCIp00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When it’s hot, we all tend to spend a lot more time indoors.

However, some families are sweating it out because of long delays to get their air conditioners repaired due to a shortage of parts.

The shortage is taking a toll on some of the most critical parts, like evaporator coils that absorb the heat and humidity from your home.

That means some people will have to wait several weeks before they can fully cool down their homes.

‘I just wish I could bring him back’: Mother remembers 3-year-old son who was struck, killed by car

The blazing sun is bearing down on Rick Vierling.  He’s an HVAC technician, and this week, he’s responding to the highest number of calls for broken A/C units since the summer began.

“This year, the brutal heat is getting us, and things are breaking down left and right,” said Vierling, owner of Mr. Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.

On this call, he’s replacing a failing compressor, but the rest of this job is at a standstill.

“We have to wait for a pad on the outside unit, which is crazy enough because it’s one of the common things we have to wait on,” said Vierling.

Waiting for critical parts to fix A/C units is an issue technicians across the country are facing.

“There is a shortage of parts,” said Vierling. “The house we’re sitting in has a two to three-week waiting period for the evaporator coil.”

Not only is the demand outpacing supply, but the cost of supplies is also exponential.

“Pricing has quadrupled almost,” said Vierling.  “I used to get this jug for free, and now it costs me $500.”

Hayden Brockway had to wait three days in the heat before his air conditioner was back in order.

“We literally took all of the fans and put them on high in the house,” said Brockway.  “We just had to wait for him to come and get the parts.”

However, the condensation inside his garage is a distinct sign that more work needs to be done.

WATCH: Man proposes to high school sweetheart with heartfelt speech at Tampa International Airport

The strain on supplies is wearing on and forcing Vierling and his customers to stay patient in the meantime.

“Parts are becoming hard to find, especially bigger parts,” said Vierling. “Smaller parts are easier to get a hold of, but bigger parts – you just have to order them, and you just have to wait.”

Technicians say the best way to avoid a broken air conditioner is to change your air filter once a month and get a maintenance check twice a year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Showers start and end earlier today
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Photos show how quickly Florida weather can change
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
Widespread storms expected Saturday
Tampa, FL6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Farmworker Association of Florida says heat tough on workers
Plant City, FL19 hours ago
What’s that smell in the air in South Tampa?
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Looking Back on Gayle Guyardo’s 30 Years at WFLA News Channel 8
Tampa, FL23 hours ago
WATCH: Seal saved from plastic ring caught around neck
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Check out this gem of Tampa Bay: Doodle Noodle Bar
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Busch Gardens Rolls Out Change Thanks To Wanna-Be Influencer
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Woman, 9-year-old hospitalized in lightning strike at USF track & field event
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Lanes close in Tampa for water main break repairs
Tampa, FL22 hours ago
VIDEO: Train collides with vehicle in Tampa
Tampa, FL22 hours ago
Tampa breaks 4th of July temperature record
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Despite Recent Rain Damage, City Says Brick Roads Have More Pros Than Cons
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
City of Tampa works to map Memorial Park Cemetery and find loved ones
Tampa, FL19 hours ago
Crews reach top of 31-story downtown Tampa tower
Tampa, FL1 day ago
10 St. Petersburg Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Saint Petersburg, FL22 hours ago
This is the cheapest rental in Tampa – But it comes with a HUGE catch
Tampa, FL2 days ago
WATCH: ‘Young heroes’ sought after alerting Port Richey woman to possible fireworks fire
Port Richey, FL2 days ago
‘AVOID The Water!’ – Maximo Park sign warns locals but no one knows why
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Subway is giving out 1 million free subs next week. Here’s how to get yours
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Seals & Crofts 2 to make Tampa Bay debut at the Palladium
Saint Petersburg, FL23 hours ago
Traffic woes at Seminole Chick-fil-A not in rearview mirror just yet
Seminole, FL1 day ago
‘I’m very traumatized’: Tampa residents speak after mortar thrown from truck explodes, burns neighbors
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Firework thrown from truck explodes near family, children on Florida home’s porch, video shows
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Tampa Bay restaurants openings and closings
Tampa, FL1 day ago
SharkCon is coming to Tampa this month. Here’s how to get tickets
Tampa, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy