Kingsessing comes together for peace walk after deadly mass shooting

Southwest Philly neighborhood holds peace walk following deadly mass shooting 01:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Southwest Philadelphia community came together for a peace walk on the same streets where a gunman killed five people Monday night.

Many who came out Thursday say what happened on the eve of July 4 is just the latest tragedy for this community.

"To the people that are out here because they are hurting, they are broken," a woman said.

Residents, activists and members of the law enforcement community gathered Thursday night at the cross streets of 56th Street and Chester Avenue in solidarity three days after a mass shooter killed five people and left four others injured.

"Lord as we come before you right now, we give you honor praise and glory," a man said.

The crowds solemnly walked by the homes of those who died and the neighbors who once again had to experience the trauma of gun violence so close to home.

"We all need a place to vent. We all need a place to be together to revisit what we all experienced," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Outlaw says acknowledging the hurt is important for everyone.

"We lean on community and community leans on us and when you heard it's said that 'It's OK to not be OK,' that was for everybody," she said.

Forty-year-old Kimbrady Carriker faces five counts of murder. District Attorney Larry Krasner says while his office promises a vigorous prosecution, it will never be enough.

"Unfortunately true justice is the bullets back in the gun and the people alive," Krasner said.

Denise Justice lost two of her sons to gun violence. She's one of many who are left only to pray for the families impacted, knowing what it feels like to be in their shoes.

"I cannot get my sons back," Justice said. "Don't tell me it's easy. Don't tell me it will get better. Because it's not."

Carriker's next court date is scheduled for July 24. He remains behind bars without bail.