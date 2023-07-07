Kingsessing comes together for peace walk after deadly mass shooting

Residents, activists and members of the law enforcement community gathered Thursday night at the cross streets of 56th Street and Chester Avenue in solidarity three days after a mass shooter killed five people and left four others injured.
"Lord as we come before you right now, we give you honor praise and glory," a man said.
The crowds solemnly walked by the homes of those who died and the neighbors who once again had to experience the trauma of gun violence so close to home.
"We all need a place to vent. We all need a place to be together to revisit what we all experienced," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
Comments / 0