Bonamici and Wyden speak for housing legislation

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici want to bring to the rest of the nation what Oregon already has in Southwest Portland.

They spoke to promote their legislation during a gathering at Stephens Creek Crossing, which has 122 apartments — and Neighborhood House, which has child care and a Head Start program among its co-located services at the site on Southwest Capitol Highway.

The complex opened in 2014 and replaced 60 apartments that were in disrepair.

Co-located programs were once more common, but Ivory Mathews, chief executive of Home Forward, Multnomah County’s housing agency, said many have gone by the wayside. “To have Neighborhood House here every day, changing lives, makes a big difference,” she said.

Two years ago, the Oregon Legislature approved $10 million for the Department of Housing and Community Services and the new Department of Early Learning and Care to create 600 new slots for child care next to housing for low- and moderate-income families.

Bonamici, a Democrat from Beaverton whose 1st District takes in part of Portland, and Wyden have introduced similar legislation (HR 3207, S 1738, Build Housing with Care Act). The bills would set aside $500 million for federal grants to build or retrofit an estimated 120 care centers next to existing housing, priority being given to underserved communities including rural areas.

“Co-location is common sense,” Bonamici said. “It simultaneously addresses the needs for affordable housing and child care — and Oregon is leading the way.”

“The costs of housing and child care are significant burdens for Oregon families,” she added. “We hear that on a daily basis. I have spoken with many people in northwest Oregon who tell that the cost of child care is as much as or more than what they pay for housing – and that is if they can find a spot for their child or children. We know that wait lists can be years long and out of reach for too many.”

She said one couple about to be married is signing up for a wait list for child care “even though they don’t have children yet.”

Bonamici is a leading congressional advocate for child care — she is a leader on informal caucuses on child care and homelessness — and is the top Democrat on the House subcommittee on early learning, elementary and secondary education. She introduced a similar bill in the previous congressional cycle.

“It was exacerbated during the pandemic that the child-care system is broken,” she said. “We need an investment, we need a subsidy. We made some progress during the pandemic, but we are not giving up on the child development block grant and other programs. When we invest in our children, those are dollars well spent.”

Olivia Ponce has lived at Stephens Creek Crossing for eight years. Her daughter spent five years in early childhood programs there, and she also has a 13-year-old son. She said her life was considerably simpler by having her children in such a complex.

Wyden comments

Wyden said that for every Oregon child who can secure a slot from a care provider, two more must go without or be placed on wait lists.

“We want to make it possible for Olivia and thousands of other families to get access to child care in an efficient way,” Wyden said.

“What co-location means is that you can get more value for your dollar. You can use resources that are scarce in a more practical way.”

Wyden leads the Senate Finance Committee, which among other things has authority over housing finance. He said he hopes to complete a long-sought expansion of the federal tax credit for low-income housing, which dates back to 1986, within the Decent, Affordable and Safe Housing for All (DASH) Act (S 680).

Wyden said an emerging supporter of adequate housing and child care is business.

“Business is seeing that this is a bottom-line question of whether they can get the workforce they need,” he said. “The No. 1 question from employers today is their workforce — and right at the top of the list for the workforce is child care.”

