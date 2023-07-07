Los Angeles Angels leave door open for Shohei Ohtani trade following Trout injury

Ohtani is set to hit free agency this coming winter and will demand the richest contract in the history of the game. At this point, it seems to be a longshot that the Angels will be able to re-sign the record-breaking two-way star.
According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, Los Angeles is at least leaving the door slightly ajar as it relates to an Ohtani trade over the next few weeks.
“The Angels are telling folks they will ‘know a lot more in the next two or three weeks’ regarding their plans. Folks still have a hard time imagining owner Arte Moreno trading the game’s best current player, and maybe the best ever, even if he’s somehow convinced they have no chance to re-sign him. Even so, Angels people seem to be leaving open the slight possibility of an Ohtani blockbuster.”
The internal belief is that Moreno’s ego won’t let him trade a player in Ohtani who might end up being an all-time great despite the fact that losing him in free agency would net mere draft pick compensation in return. From a team-building standpoint, it almost makes too much sense to trade the Japanese sensation.
