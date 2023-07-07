Los Angeles Angels leave door open for Shohei Ohtani trade following Trout injury

The Los Angeles Angels have a decision to make with MLB’s best player Shohei Ohtani ahead of the August MLB trade deadline .

Ohtani is set to hit free agency this coming winter and will demand the richest contract in the history of the game. At this point, it seems to be a longshot that the Angels will be able to re-sign the record-breaking two-way star.

While Los Angeles has pushed back against the idea that it will trade him this season, the recent injury fellow star Mike Trout suffered could change things. Trout is expected to miss at least the next month of action with a broken hamate bone in his left hand. This leaves the Angels’ playoff aspirations hanging by a thread with the team sitting at 45-44.

According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, Los Angeles is at least leaving the door slightly ajar as it relates to an Ohtani trade over the next few weeks.

“The Angels are telling folks they will ‘know a lot more in the next two or three weeks’ regarding their plans. Folks still have a hard time imagining owner Arte Moreno trading the game’s best current player, and maybe the best ever, even if he’s somehow convinced they have no chance to re-sign him. Even so, Angels people seem to be leaving open the slight possibility of an Ohtani blockbuster.” Report on potential Shohei Ohtani trade

The internal belief is that Moreno’s ego won’t let him trade a player in Ohtani who might end up being an all-time great despite the fact that losing him in free agency would net mere draft pick compensation in return. From a team-building standpoint, it almost makes too much sense to trade the Japanese sensation.

Shohei Ohtani trade would net Los Angeles Angels historic return

Even though any team acquiring Ohtani would have to compete with others to retain him long-term this winter, adding someone of his ilk would be a game-changer moving forward this season.

As of right now, those around the sport believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to land Ohtani in MLB free agency . Sure, that could complicate things for other teams. But the New York Mets have been one squad bandied about as a possibility.

All of this is to say that multiple teams would be bidding for Ohtani’s services should he be made available in the next few weeks.

The 2021 American League MVP is putting up numbers that we have not seen from a Major League Baseball player in its history. We’re talking dominance from both the plate and the bump.

Shohei Ohtani stats (2023): .296 average, 31 HR, 68 RBI, 1.033 OPS, 7-4 record, 3.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP

Per Heyman, inquiring teams believe that a two-month relationship to conclude the 2023 season could enhance their ability to re-sign Ohtani in free agency.

Whether that is true remains to be seen. But it would lead to an historic amount of interest leading up to the deadline, potentially netting the Angels a massive return in the process.

