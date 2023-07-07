Cardinals run win streak to three with comeback win against Sod Poodles

SPRINGFIELD–As the old saying goes, “the best thing about baseball is when you’re hot, there’s a game tomorrow. And when you’re not, there’s a game tomorrow.” Luckily the former applies to the Springfield Cardinals.

The baby birds back in action at Hammons Field at the midway point of their six game series with Amarillo. So far, Jose Leger’s squad is 2-0 this go round.

But from the jump the Sod Poodles meant business. AJ Vukovich laces this ball into the left center gap to drive in a run, but he gets greedy and gets thrown out at third on a great relay!

But trouble strikes the Cardinals in the 3rd. Irving Lopez makes a great stop, but handcuffs L.J. Jones at first. Neyfy Castillo would end up at 2nd on the error.

Three batters later, the errant throw haunts Springfield. Jordan Lawlar brings home Castillo with this single to left. 2-0 Pups.

But in the home half of the inning, the bases are loaded for Jacob Buchberger and Buchberger gets caught looking for strike 3 to end the frame. However, Cardinals comeback to beat the Sod Poodles, 5-3.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.