Newton Area Alumni Campus News - July 6, 2023

By Jennifer Dericks,

1 day ago

NEWTON, NJ – Newton area alumni have earned accolades and degrees from their colleges.

Angelina Falleni, a sophomore majoring in political science and psychology was named to the Dean’s List at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Connecticut for the spring 2023 semester.

Nicholas Dlugos was named to first honors on the Clark University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2023  semester.

Rochester Institute of Technology announced the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Declan McHale in the  biomedical science program
Daniel Natale in the chemical engineering program
Johnny Fagerlin in the game design and development program
Scott Petrie in the marketing program,
Katelyn McDade in the medical illustration program

Courtney Deciuceis was named to the 2023 Middle Atlantic Conference Winter/Spring Honor Roll for student athletes.  She is a member of the Lebanon Valley College women’s swim team and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice and psychology. Lebanon Valley College is located in Annville, Pennsylvania.

Carly Mayhood and Abigail Schwartz were named to the President’s Honors List for the spring 2023n semester at The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Samantha Opilla was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University Metropolitan Campus in Madison, New Jersey.

Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey held their spring 2023 graduation ceremony at MetLife Stadium. Local students earned their degrees:

Bella Briones
Mercedes Deangelis-Hennings,
Marissa Kraemer,
Jennifer Boyer,
Michael Dunay,
Matthew Emering,
Zoe Markham
Kieran McMorrow,
Frank Schomp,
Terry-Lee Van Auken,
Taylor Thieme

