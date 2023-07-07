Open in App
ABC30 Central Valley

Dine and Dish: Weekend Dreams in northwest Fresno

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0us9tw_0nIgqDVR00

The grilling season runs year-round at Weekend Dreams Burgers and Grill on Ashlan and Blythe in northwest Fresno.

"If you want a good burger, they're the best in town and I believe they are because of the seasoning they put on their patties," says Ron Lillian.

"The burgers are always a go-to because we're known mainly for being a burger restaurant, but the secret that we do that's different is homemade burgers pretty much," says manager Jay Shelton.

But they offer much more.

Jay's older brother, Darion, does most of the cooking and owns the place.

Their grandfathers cooked at the MGM and The Sahara in Las Vegas.

Both grew up eating fried fish.

"I have my delicious fish, which is my mom's recipe," Jay said. "I made that with the homemade garlic bread and the seasoned fries."

The fish is lightly breaded, tender and tasty.

Their Southern chicken is part of the soul food plate, which comes with cornbread and potato or macaroni salad.

"With the homemade chili, which I can't take all the credit for," Jay said. "It's my mom's recipe. I can't change it when it's that good."

Darion started with a food truck back in 2007 before they opened this place in 2015.

He really likes to tenderize that tri-tip.

"The BBQ boom, which is the tri-tip and the link with sauteed onions on a toasted hoagie bun, smothered in the homemade BBQ sauce," Jay said.

Between the burgers, chicken and rice plates, it can be difficult to make a choice at Weekend Dreams.

A few doors down from that restaurant, Jay and Darion also run Weekend Dreams' pizza place.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter .

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno, CA newsLocal Fresno, CA
Clovis fresh flower experience coming to downtown Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fresno’s ‘Jazz Queen’ Comes Home for Tower Theatre Show
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Michael Connors Was a Big Brother for Thousands of Fresno Youth
Fresno, CA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hop Forged Brewing to host backyard bbq party Saturday in Hanford
Hanford, CA1 day ago
The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is coming back to Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Embarrassed No More. Fresno Finally Is Getting a Real Senior Center.
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Hello Kitty Cafe coming to Fashion Fair Mall this weekend
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Unwind and Indulge: Discover the Dreamy Ambiance of Lune Wine Bar in Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Great Day's Kim Stephens celebrates 35 years on the air
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Deep sinkhole discovered near Peach and Home Avenues in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
‘MICHEFEST’: Los Tigres del Norte and more headed to Fresno
Fresno, CA23 hours ago
Illegal fireworks spark busy night for Fresno firefighters on 4th of July
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Unyielding love: Fresno family battles leukemia for the second time with youngest son
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Abacus replica sculpture returned to the corner of Blackstone and Ashlan in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
4-Story Complex for NW Fresno Has Residents Looking at Legal Options
Fresno, CA2 days ago
This is how many citations were issued in Fresno for illegal fireworks
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Good Sports: Maximus Ekk juggling high school while suiting up for Central Valley Fuego FC
Fresno, CA16 hours ago
Fresno woman celebrates 102nd birthday on 4th of July
Fresno, CA3 days ago
The cities with the most expensive homes in the Fresno metro area
Fresno, CA1 day ago
‘We had to make a stop’: 7 displaced after northeast Fresno fire
Fresno, CA1 day ago
7 homeless following early morning fire in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Illegal aerial fireworks fill the Fresno night sky
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Double Fatality Motorcycle Collision on Clinton Avenue in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Missing Reedley Police K9 found dead near Visalia
Visalia, CA1 day ago
Do LGBT Kids Books Belong in Public Libraries? Clovis Councilwoman Stirs Strong Debate.
Clovis, CA23 hours ago
One wounded in shooting in Madera, suspect on the loose in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Hanford party supply business devastated after theft of trailer with inflatable water slides
Hanford, CA1 day ago
State wants those using ‘Squaw Valley’ name to speak up
Fresno, CA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy