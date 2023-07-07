Dine and Dish: Weekend Dreams in northwest Fresno

The grilling season runs year-round at Weekend Dreams Burgers and Grill on Ashlan and Blythe in northwest Fresno.

"If you want a good burger, they're the best in town and I believe they are because of the seasoning they put on their patties," says Ron Lillian.

"The burgers are always a go-to because we're known mainly for being a burger restaurant, but the secret that we do that's different is homemade burgers pretty much," says manager Jay Shelton.

But they offer much more.

Jay's older brother, Darion, does most of the cooking and owns the place.

Their grandfathers cooked at the MGM and The Sahara in Las Vegas.

Both grew up eating fried fish.

"I have my delicious fish, which is my mom's recipe," Jay said. "I made that with the homemade garlic bread and the seasoned fries."

The fish is lightly breaded, tender and tasty.

Their Southern chicken is part of the soul food plate, which comes with cornbread and potato or macaroni salad.

"With the homemade chili, which I can't take all the credit for," Jay said. "It's my mom's recipe. I can't change it when it's that good."

Darion started with a food truck back in 2007 before they opened this place in 2015.

He really likes to tenderize that tri-tip.

"The BBQ boom, which is the tri-tip and the link with sauteed onions on a toasted hoagie bun, smothered in the homemade BBQ sauce," Jay said.

Between the burgers, chicken and rice plates, it can be difficult to make a choice at Weekend Dreams.

A few doors down from that restaurant, Jay and Darion also run Weekend Dreams' pizza place.