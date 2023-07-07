Beloit Sky Carp come back to beat Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in extra innings

GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—The Beloit Sky Carp decided they weren’t interested in playing any more extra baseball Thursday night.

The Sky Carp had already battled in a 14-inning 5-4 win over the South Bend Cubs last Wednesday, and things looked as if they were heading back in that direction as they went into the 12th inning tied at six against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Fox Cities Stadium.

Instead, Beloit worked some extra innings magic and won 8-6 over the Timber Rattlers, who still lead the six-game series 2-1.

With Ynmanol Marinez as the automatic runner at second, and with Wisconsin reliever Nick Merkel out for a third inning, Davis Bradshaw singled on a ground ball to the pitcher.

Cameron Barstad then came up and lined a single to center to give the Sky Carp the 7-6 advantage. Tanner Allen followed up with a single and, after Joshua Zamora struck out, Jacob Berry hit a sacrifice fly for some cushion.

Luarbert Arias came in and got Alex Hall, who had nine RBIs against Beloit on Wednesday, to pop out to second base. He then struck out Ernsesto Martinez and Ben Metzinger to earn his first save of the season.

Beloit had buried itself in a huge hole early as Wisconsin put up four runs off starter Jared Poland in the first.

The Sky Carp got a single run back in the second, when a Zach Zubia fielder’s choice scored Yiddi Cappe, who had singled, and another in the third on a Zamora groundout.

Beloit trailed 5-2 in the seventh when Joe Mack, who had singled, scored on Zubia’s double to center field.

The Sky Carp completed the comeback in the ninth after Mack doubled and Zubia walked before Barstad singled to the shortstop, who committed a throwing error as both runners crossed home.

Osiris Johnson’s sacrifice fly in the 11th gave Beloit a brief lead before Moore’s one-run single knotted it back up.

Allen went 3-for-5 to lead the Sky Carp while Mack, Jake Thompson and Barstad each had two hits.

Breidy Encarnacion, Caleb Wurster and Chandler Jozwiak each threw two innings of relief with only Jozwiak giving up a hit and an unearned run.

BELOIT 8, WISCONSIN 6

Beloit 011 000 102 012 — 8 12 1

Wis 400 100 000 010 — 6 12 2

BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) — Allen, dh, 5-0-3-0; Watson, 2b, 1-0-0-0; Zamora, ph-2b, 4-0-0-1; Berry, 3b-1b, 5-0-0-1; Cappe, ss, 6-1-1-0; Thompson, rf, 5-1-2-0; Mack, c, 4-1-2-0; Johnson, pr-cf, 0-1-0-1; Zubia, 1b, 2-0-1-2; Santos, pr, 0-1-0-0; Marinez, 3b, 1-1-0-0; Bradshaw, lf, 5-1-1-0; Caballero, cf, 2-1-0-0; Barstad, ph-c, 2-0-2-2. Totals: 42-8-12-7.

WISCONSIN (ab-r-h-rbi) — Moore, ss, 5-1-3-2; Wood, c, 4-1-1-0; Doston, pr, 0-0-0-0; Miller, c, 1-0-0-0; Gray, cf,4-1-1-0; Mendez, dh, 6-1-3-2; Hall, lf, 5-0-0-1; Martinez, 1b, 5-0-1-0; Garcia, 3b, 3-0-1-1; Metzinger, 3b, 2-0-0-0; Ward, rf, 5-1-0-0; Acosta, 2b, 3-1-2-0. Totals: 43-6-12-6.

E: Mack, Acosta, Moore. DP: Beloit 1, Wis. 3. LOB: Beloit 8, Wis. 13. 2B: Zubia, Thompson, Mendez, Acosta. 3B: Acosta, Mendez. SAC: Zamora, Acosta. SF: Berry, Johnson. SB: Cappe (15), Allen (3), Moore (14), Martinez (11). CS: Acosta, Garcia.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Poland (3.0-6-4-4-2-4); Given (2.0-4-1-1-0-1); Encarnacion (2.0-1-0-0-0-1); Wurster (2.0-0-0-0-2-2); Jozwiak (W,1-1); 2.0-1-1-0-3-3); Arias (S,1); 1.0-0-0-0-0-2. Wis., Woessner (6.0-4-2-2-2-1); King (1.0-2-1-1-0-3); Gardner (1.2-2-2-1-2-1); Merkel (L,2-1); 3.1-4-3-2-0-2).

WP: Jozwiak. HBP: Acosta by Poland. T: 3:37. Att.: 2,545.