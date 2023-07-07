Victor Wembanyama Addresses Britney Spears Slap: ‘She Grabbed Me From Behind, Not On My Shoulder’

Oop! Looks like NBA star Victor Wembanyama has broken his silence on the Britney Spears slap controversy. In an impromptu interview, he claims that the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer “grabbed [him] from behind.”

As we shared earlier today, it was learned that Britney was slapped in the face by a security guard employed by the San Antonio Spurs basketball organization. Reports said that on Wednesday night (July 5), the singer was at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Britney and her husband, Sam Asghari, along with two other people, walked over to the restaurant as they tried to evade swarming fans. Once they got inside, they noticed the baller and went to try and grab a photo with him. It is reported that Britney is a fan of the athlete, so she allegedly went and tapped him on his back, right shoulder to grab his attention.

This is when the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, Damian Smith, is alleged to have backhanded Britney without hesitation, reportedly causing her glasses to go flying off of her face and to the ground.

When the news broke this morning, it was reported that at the time of the incident, Britney had not made it a big deal and just walked back over to her table. It was also reported that the security guard eventually came over to her table to apologize.

He reportedly said, “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.” The security guard also reportedly admitted that he didn’t realize who she was. Meanwhile, Britney is said to have “accepted” his apology; but things still didn’t sit well with her and her team.

Being so, it was reported that Britney’s team went ahead and filed a police report over the incident. Officials said that they reviewed security camera footage from the restaurant and saw that the security guard pushed Britney’s hand away, and that it was her own hand that struck her in the face, not the guard’s hand.

After the incident went viral, an eye witness came forward and claimed that they saw Britney get slapped and that she allegedly got furious and screamed, “This is f***king America.”

Britney’s husband Sam eventually spoke out and supported her, claiming , “The defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable.” Britney, herself, then spoke out and recalled the incident from her perspective, and ultimately said she wants a public apology.

Since Britney and her husband speaking out on the incident, Victor has also addressed things. Earlier this evening, Victor said, “I saw the news, obviously. This morning, I woke up to a couple of phone calls. Something did happen when I was walking with some security of the team through the restaurant. We were in a hall[way], and there was a lot of people, so people coming in, obviously. And there was one person who was calling me, but we talked with the security and they don’t stop because it’s going to make a crowd.”

Victor continued, “So, I couldn’t stop and that person was calling, ‘Sir. Sir.’ And that person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and the security told me don’t stop. But that person grabbed me from behind. Not on my shoulder. She grabbed me from behind. So, I just know that the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, though. But security pushed her away and I didn’t stop to look. I just kept walking to enjoy the dinner.”

When asked how he learned that the person who was trying to grab his attention was Britney, Victor said , “I didn’t know for a couple of hours. Security told me it was Britney Spears and at first I was like, ‘No. You’re joking.’ But yeah, turns out it was Britney Spears. But I didn’t know because I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight.”

