Nico Tortorella: "For me, the art that comes from trauma is the most interesting"

Nico Tortorella and Xavier Clyde join Kyle Meredith in an interview to discuss their roles in Apple TV+'s City On Fire. The actors provide insights into their characters, emphasizing the attraction of opposites and the weight they carry within the scenes. They explore the show's compelling narratives, which delve into addiction, queer relationships, and class struggle from the perspective of 2002.

During the conversation, Tortorella and Clyde also delve into the show's musical elements, highlighting the significance of early 2000s indie rock that serves as the backdrop for the series. They also touch upon the original songs written for Tortorella's character, who fronts a band, and the representation of post-9/11 trauma that resurfaces in the aftermath of the pandemic.

City On Fire provides a poignant reflection on the social and emotional landscapes of a specific time period, tackling relevant themes with sensitivity and depth. Through their performances, Tortorella and Clyde bring these complex narratives to life, capturing the essence of the characters and the era they inhabit. The series' exploration of music and its ability to evoke emotions further adds to its powerful storytelling.

