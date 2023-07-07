Update: Six displaced following 14th Street house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update : Six people including three children have been displaced following a N 14th Street house fire Thursday night.

According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were called to a residential structure fire in the 500 block of North 14th Street at 8:49 p.m.

Berry said it only took firefighters approximately 3 minutes to knock the fire down, however the structure is considered a loss.

No injuries were reported as a result, and the cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined.

According to Berry, Red Cross was notified to assist the house’s six residents, three of which were children.

Original : Terre haute fire department responded to a residential fire in the 500 block of North 14th Street, just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

The house was occupied, but Battalion chief James Holbert, confirmed there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

