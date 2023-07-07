Open in App
Update: Six displaced following 14th Street house fire

By Madilyn Botkin-Whitfield,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wT1pF_0nIglApB00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update : Six people including three children have been displaced following a N 14th Street house fire Thursday night.

According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were called to a residential structure fire in the 500 block of North 14th Street at 8:49 p.m.

Berry said it only took firefighters approximately 3 minutes to knock the fire down, however the structure is considered a loss.

No injuries were reported as a result, and the cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined.

According to Berry, Red Cross was notified to assist the house’s six residents, three of which were children.

Original : Terre haute fire department responded to a residential fire in the 500 block of North 14th Street, just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
The house was occupied, but Battalion chief James Holbert, confirmed there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

