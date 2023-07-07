Mission: Impossible's Chris McQuarrie Says He Doesn't "Want to Let the Franchise Down"

Paramount Pictures is about to unleash the next installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise with Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, and fans are really excited to see what happens to Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) next. Early reactions to Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One have been pretty positive, with praise for the film's stunts and performances. From everything we've seen in the trailers , the film looks action-packed, and director Christopher McQuarrie may have outdone himself with this one. McQuarrie recently spoke with Total Film (via Games Radar ) about the long road to Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One and revealed that he doesn't want to let the franchise down.

"I don't take my position for granted. I don't take the audience's participation for granted. When we were making Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't take for granted that people loved that movie or that it was a 35-year-old cultural institution. I looked at it with a very suspicious and cynical eye towards Hollywood's tendency to make it a cash grab," McQuarrie said. "So, everything I do is to constantly check myself and remind myself that it does not matter what you did before, this is the one you're doing now. I'm terrified of the result of Dead Reckoning, which lives in the shadow of Fallout, which lives in the shadow of Rogue [Nation], and Ghost [Protocol], and all the other movies that came before it. I don't want to let the franchise down. I'm more frightened now than I was on my first Mission."

What happens in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One ?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One , which is set to make its way into theaters this month. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two .

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters on July 12th with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two currently expected to exclusively be released on June 28, 2024, but may end up being pushed back due to the ongoing WGA strike . Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Mission: Impossible franchise as we learn them.

What do you think about director Christopher McQuarrie's comments? Are you excited to see Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One ? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter !