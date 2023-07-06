Two-story home on fire in Palm Springs

Firefighters were battling flames Thursday night at a two-story home in the 200 Block of West Hermosa Place in Palm Springs. The fire began just after 7 p.m. and spread to multiple palm trees and a residence nearby. One bystander was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

City fire department spokesperson Nathan Gunkel said nine engines and three battalion chiefs plus one medic squad were on the scene of the two-alarm fire as of 9:20 p.m.

The home is in a neighborhood just west of North Palm Canyon Drive.

