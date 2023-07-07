Open in App
the university of hawai'i system

$600K supports early childhood workforce initiative

By UH News,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Honolulu, HI newsLocal Honolulu, HI
Board of Regents honors departing regents Moore, Bal
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Board of Regents elects new leadership
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Susan Kazama named Hawaiʻi CC Interim Chancellor
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Faculty Fellows program to grow UH innovation, entrepreneurship
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
From prison to social work, Windward CC changes convict’s life
Honolulu, HI13 hours ago
Space for 3D printing, fabrication, sewing, more in new UH Mānoa RISE center
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
UH Alumni Makers’ Market returns, proceeds help student food insecurity
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
UH artists explore the ‘Fear of the Unknown’
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
UH News Image of the Week: Corn
Honolulu, HI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy