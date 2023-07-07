Open in App
The Kansas City Star

Jordan Lyles made promising return for Kansas City Royals, but bullpen & offense faltered

By Jaylon Thompson,

1 day ago



The Kansas City Royals continue to fall victim to their sixth-inning woes. On Thursday, the Royals surrendered four runs in the pivotal frame against the Cleveland Guardians.

It was not a kind outing for Royals reliever Amir Garrett. He allowed four runs (two earned) while only recording one out.

Guardians duo Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor hit consecutive home runs. It was the third time the Guardians have accomplished the task this season.

“Those guys are good hitters and they got the best of me tonight,” Garrett said. “But, we will shake it off and go at it again tomorrow.”

The Royals couldn’t overcome the deficit. The Guardians cruised to a 6-1 victory in front of 17,464 fans at Progressive Field.

It was another no-decision for Royals starter Jordan Lyles, who has recorded just one win this season . He allowed one run across five innings of work but didn’t have enough run support.

“Jordan did a good job getting us through five,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “(We) struggled to push some runs across. We had opportunities but just didn’t capitalize.”

The Royals scored an early first-inning run. However, they were shut down the remainder of the game. KC went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

“I saw a lot of good things out of us today,” Royals first baseman Nick Pratto said. “We just didn’t put it all together.”

Guardians starter Tanner Bibee earned his sixth victory. He allowed one run in five innings of work.

The Royals fell to 25-63 and have dropped three of four to the Guardians this season.

Here are more notables from Thursday’s game:

Jordan Lyles looks solid in return

The Royals welcomed Jordan Lyles back to the starting rotation. The veteran hurler was scratched from his previous start due to illness . On Thursday, Lyles looked sharp against the Guardians.

Lyles allowed six hits, one earned run and struck out five batters across five innings of work. He threw 59 of 87 pitches for strikes and avoided major damage.

“We kind of settled in,” Lyles said. “I got the changeup rolling the second half of the outing. Overall, I thought we threw it decent.”

In the second inning, Lyles allowed a solo home run to Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez. He threw an 80.9 mph sweeper inside that Gimenez hit into the right-field seats.

“Other than the solo homer, I thought we threw it pretty well,” Lyles said. “Salvy had a really good game plan. ... He put us in the right situation often.”

Lyles, who made progress with a few solid performances in June , would settle down afterwards. He worked around two singles to escape further damage in the frame.

Lyles retired the final six batters he faced before departing after the fifth. He earned a no-decision as the Guardians took control late in the game.

“His last three starts have been pretty good throwing the ball well,” Quatraro said. “It’s kind of what we expected and what he did early in the season.”

Royals start fast against Guardians

The Royals began Thursday’s game on a high note. In the first inning, Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. recorded a one-out single. He collected his 26th stolen base and was in scoring position for Royals captain and All-Star Salvador Perez .

Perez worked a walk against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee. It set up runners at first and second for Royals first baseman Nick Pratto.

Pratto drilled a single into left field. Witt came around to score as the Royals took an early 1-0 lead.

It was Pratto’s 28th RBI of the season.

The Royals failed to score again. KC left 11 runners on base in the game.

What’s next: The Royals continue their four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. Daniel Lynch will start Friday against Aaron Civale. Brady Singer is slated to pitch on Saturday.

