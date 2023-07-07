Open in App
Daily Independent

Suspect killed in Glendale officer-involved shooting

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466luq_0nIgfuCV00

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in Glendale.

Sharing preliminary information while the investigation continues, around 5 p.m. officers responded to a call regarding criminal activity in the area of 53rd and Maryland avenues, a dense residential area with homes lining both sides of the street.

Officers located a man in his 20s who matched the description of the suspect involved in the criminal activity. Investigators are not yet sharing publicly the nature of the criminal activity or the suspect’s identification.

A foot pursuit followed at which time police say the suspect fired a weapon toward officers, who returned fire and fatally hit the suspect who died at the scene.

Jose Santiago, Glendale Police Department media manager, confirmed on site that investigators are working two scenes in the area related to the incident.

“We do not believe that there are any outstanding suspects in the area,” Santiago said. “We believe everybody involved is accounted for. We don’t want the general public who lives in this area to believe that there is a potential threat out there.”

Santiago added that no homes or residents nearby were impacted by the incident, and no officers were injured.

Two teenagers who were playing basketball at around 6:30 p.m. just a few houses down from the scene said they heard multiple shots fired.

“I told my friend to get back in his house,” one of them said. “This is crazy.”

The crime scene remains active as of 8:30 p.m. as investigators continue to speak to witnesses.

The West Valley Incident Response Team is also on scene.

Watch yourvalley.com for updates on this developing story.

