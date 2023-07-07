Open in App
WMBB

JUCO Bandit, Dorsey ready for next chapter at FSU

By Sam Granville,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVR89_0nIgfQup00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – While taken in the MLB Draft last year, and likely next week, Arnold High School alum and Gulf Coast State College LHP Carson Dorsey has his focus on Tallahassee.

After his freshman season with the Commodores, Dorsey was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 17th round of the MLB Draft.

Following Dorsey’s sophomore season, he was ranked as a Top-10 JUCO prospect for the draft that begins on Sunday, July 9.

The Bay County native has grown into one of the top junior college players in America while only traveling 6.7 miles from his high school to his college.

“JUCO has really allowed me to throw more innings than I might have gotten out of another school,” Dorsey said. “Being able to play against that high competition in the JUCO (Panhandle) conference that we’re in, it’s allowed me to get better myself and be able to have the skill set and, and the know-how to get the best hitters out.”

In two years at Gulf Coast, Dorsey has earned First-Team All Panhandle Conference honors twice, First-Team and Second-Team AllFCSAA Region 8 honors, and he was named the Panhandle Conference pitcher of the year this season.

Now, Dorsey is preparing to join Link Jarret and his staff with the Florida State Seminoles this fall.

“My family grew up going to Florida State,” Dorsey said. “I had a lot of friends that are there, had a lot of friends who are fans. And it’s awesome to be able to be able to represent.”

While a two-way talent in high school, Dorsey is heading to Tallahassee as a refined pitching talent.

His goal as a Seminole will be to solely strikeout batter, something he’s done 201 times in 124.2 innings at Gulf Coast.

“It’s good for me because I’ll be able to learn from others and they’ll be able to learn from me,” Dorsey said. “And I think at the end of the day, everybody’s out there to win.”

Dorsey is one of three Commodores projected to be drafted next week, but he said his main focus right now is preparing for ACC baseball.

“It’s definitely a possibility,” Dorsey said. “But I’ve got my mind set on what’s going on at Florida State and we’ll see what happens with the draft.”

Dorsey spent some time this summer playing the Cape Cod Baseball League with the Falmouth Commodores.

