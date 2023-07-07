Upcoming infrastructure repairs include Carrs Creek, Jones Bend Road

Repairs to local infrastructure could keep the Blount County Highway Department working through the summer heat. A slip on Jones Bend Road and a series of bridges are slated for further improvements in the coming months. Several highway department projects — including Carrs Creek Bridge and the Jones Bend Road slip — will require road and lane closures, county Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick told The Daily Times.

Expected time spans for the closures range between a day and several weeks, but highway officials note that some county infrastructure is in “critical” need of repairs.

Bridges

On a list of priorities Headrick provided to county commissioners last year, Big Springs Road Bridge in Friendsville and Clover Hill Road Bridge in Maryville were designated as among the department’s most critical projects. Both are slated for replacement; Big Springs Bridge was closed on an emergency basis in February.

A late 2021 examination by the state indicates that repairs needed at Clover Hill included fixing retaining walls and addressing erosion concerns. For Big Springs, the state listed problems such as the undermining of a bridge support and the need for additional rails.

Funding for both projects — approved by the commission last year — is secure, leaving staff to think about timing and logistics. “If we can get everything worked out, Clover Hill will be shut down for probably two weeks,” county engineer Chico Messer said. He added that he anticipated completing work on Clover Hill in August.

With Big Springs, Headrick commented, the focus is long-term sustainability.

“We’re working as hard, as fast, as we can, and there’s a lot of things that have to happen,” before reopening, he said. He noted that the permitting process for the work is delicate, as two blue-line streams converge near the bridge, adding jurisdictional sensitivities to the project.

Carrs Creek in Townsend is also slated for extensive repairs. Third on the list of Headrick’s priorities last year, the bridge will be closed to traffic while staff work to fix tile and better align it with the stream bed situated beneath it. Messer told The Daily Times in June that that closure was planned for July 25.

Messer acknowledged that the closure will be inconvenient to residents who live in the area past the bridge. As the bridge is the only means residents of that area have of getting to the rest of the county, highway staff said that they were determined to work quickly and planned to reopen the road after one full day of work.

“It’ll be maximum effort,” Messer said. Headrick commented that the entire highway department operation would be focused on the bridge while that work progressed.

“We’re continually trying to improve,” Headrick said. “We’re trying to standardize those bridges going forward, across the county.”

Jones Bend

In March, the county commission also gave the highway department approval to spend $207,125 to stabilize the Jones Bend Road slip.

In an undated memo to commissioners included in a March commission packet, Headrick wrote of Jones Bend, “If not addressed, the road will continue to deteriorate.”

Highway department staff and external contractors have worked on some improvements to the area since the spring. But to address more serious problems with the road platform, they’ll need to push traffic on Jones Bend down to a single lane temporarily.

During a recent conversation with The Daily Times, Messer said that lane closure would start July 17. Documents from Geostabilization International, an engineering firm working with the county on the project, read that work on the slip could last for between three and four weeks.