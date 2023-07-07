Open in App
The Daily Times

Upcoming infrastructure repairs include Carrs Creek, Jones Bend Road

By Mariah Franklin,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g50Nu_0nIge2AV00

Repairs to local infrastructure could keep the Blount County Highway Department working through the summer heat. A slip on Jones Bend Road and a series of bridges are slated for further improvements in the coming months. Several highway department projects — including Carrs Creek Bridge and the Jones Bend Road slip — will require road and lane closures, county Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick told The Daily Times.

Expected time spans for the closures range between a day and several weeks, but highway officials note that some county infrastructure is in “critical” need of repairs.

Bridges

On a list of priorities Headrick provided to county commissioners last year, Big Springs Road Bridge in Friendsville and Clover Hill Road Bridge in Maryville were designated as among the department’s most critical projects. Both are slated for replacement; Big Springs Bridge was closed on an emergency basis in February.

A late 2021 examination by the state indicates that repairs needed at Clover Hill included fixing retaining walls and addressing erosion concerns. For Big Springs, the state listed problems such as the undermining of a bridge support and the need for additional rails.

Funding for both projects — approved by the commission last year — is secure, leaving staff to think about timing and logistics. “If we can get everything worked out, Clover Hill will be shut down for probably two weeks,” county engineer Chico Messer said. He added that he anticipated completing work on Clover Hill in August.

With Big Springs, Headrick commented, the focus is long-term sustainability.

“We’re working as hard, as fast, as we can, and there’s a lot of things that have to happen,” before reopening, he said. He noted that the permitting process for the work is delicate, as two blue-line streams converge near the bridge, adding jurisdictional sensitivities to the project.

Carrs Creek in Townsend is also slated for extensive repairs. Third on the list of Headrick’s priorities last year, the bridge will be closed to traffic while staff work to fix tile and better align it with the stream bed situated beneath it. Messer told The Daily Times in June that that closure was planned for July 25.

Messer acknowledged that the closure will be inconvenient to residents who live in the area past the bridge. As the bridge is the only means residents of that area have of getting to the rest of the county, highway staff said that they were determined to work quickly and planned to reopen the road after one full day of work.

“It’ll be maximum effort,” Messer said. Headrick commented that the entire highway department operation would be focused on the bridge while that work progressed.

“We’re continually trying to improve,” Headrick said. “We’re trying to standardize those bridges going forward, across the county.”

Jones Bend

In March, the county commission also gave the highway department approval to spend $207,125 to stabilize the Jones Bend Road slip.

In an undated memo to commissioners included in a March commission packet, Headrick wrote of Jones Bend, “If not addressed, the road will continue to deteriorate.”

Highway department staff and external contractors have worked on some improvements to the area since the spring. But to address more serious problems with the road platform, they’ll need to push traffic on Jones Bend down to a single lane temporarily.

During a recent conversation with The Daily Times, Messer said that lane closure would start July 17. Documents from Geostabilization International, an engineering firm working with the county on the project, read that work on the slip could last for between three and four weeks.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Blount County, TN newsLocal Blount County, TN
Amazon Opens Hiring Site at Foothills Mall for New Blount County Fulfillment Center
Maryville, TN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
TDOT: Lanes back open on I-40 East in Roane Co. near Rockwood after 'serious,' multi-vehicle crash
Rockwood, TN21 hours ago
Brief power outage due to 'operational adjustments' impacts thousands of people in Knoxville area
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Fire destroys iconic Ziggurat House overlooking the ocean in Ten Mile community Thursday evening
Ten Mile, TN1 day ago
Some KUB customers in Grainger Co. and Union Co. can access fiber internet services as of July 1
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
‘Further pollution is unacceptable’: Nashville leaders decry TVA Kingston project
Nashville, TN1 day ago
University of Tennessee warns of increase of fire ant colonies in West Tennessee
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Hallsdale-Powell Utility District responds after rate complaints, comptroller investigation
Powell, TN2 days ago
No hand soap, thermometer found at Knoxville sub shop during inspection
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Truck driver seriously injured after crash in West Knox County
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Limited rain chances for now, increases for part of the weekend
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
6 free things to do in East Tennessee July 7-9
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Smelling natural gas in Knoxville? This could be why
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Bridge to be named in honor of East Tennessee veteran killed in action in 2008
Maryville, TN2 days ago
Another arrest made in deadly Sweetwater shooting, sheriff says
Sweetwater, TN1 day ago
Giant sushi rolls in East Tennessee? Say no more
Sevierville, TN1 day ago
Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office locate missing man out of Lenoir City
Lenoir City, TN1 day ago
Knoxville man sets gas pump on fire, shuts down gas station, police say
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Knoxville man identified as body found on roadside in Jefferson County
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
KCSO: Man admits to stealing medical supplies, there may be more victims
Knoxville, TN6 hours ago
Knoxville mayoral candidate disqualified for failing to meet residency requirement
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Two People Rescued After Car Hits Tree in West Knoxville Crash
Knoxville, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy