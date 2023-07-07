Maryville woman charged after husband, neighbor set on fire

Maryville Police officers charged a Maryville woman with aggravated assault after she allegedly doused two people with gasoline and set them on fire. Nina Redonna Jackson, 53, was arrested July 5, three days after the alleged incident.

Officers initially responded at about 4:30 a.m. July 2 after Jackson’s husband, a 62-year-old Maryville man, reported that he and his neighbor, a 34-year-old Maryville man, had been accidentally burned by fireworks, according to a police report. At the time, the 62-year-old told officers he did not want to press charges, although call notes from the Blount County Communications Center said he had suffered significant burns and was bleeding.

Later that day, officers spoke to the man’s daughter, who said Jackson had doused her father’s legs in gasoline along with the neighbor and set the two on fire. Both were being treated for “severe burns” at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Officers said Jackson’s husband was burned from his foot to his knee, and his shoe was fused to his skin.

Officers spoke to the husband again, who told them he had been for a walk with his wife, who had been intoxicated, at Bicentennial Greenbelt Park in Maryville. He said she had been angry with him and broke his cellphone and then poured gasoline on him and his neighbor.

The man allegedly told officers he did not know how he had caught on fire, “just that he started burning and he was trying to put his neighbor out while also putting himself out.”

At the time of the report, both men were being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further burn treatment. Jackson was arrested by Maryville Police officers at her home in Maryville at 6:01 p.m. July 5. She was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where she was charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and aggravated assault. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. July 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.