Montrezl Harrell makes surprising decision in free agency

By Darryn Albert,

1 day ago
Feb 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) during pregame warm ups before the start between the Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The merry-go-round is over for Montrezl Harrell.

Harrell has decided to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Thursday . The veteran big man Harrell will be getting a new one-year deal from the team.

That is a very surprising move by Harrell, the former Sixth Man of the Year winner. He had declined his $2.7 million player option for the 2023-24 NBA season to enter free agency in the first place and now has decided to re-sign with the team on a one-year contract anyway.

Harrell had a fairly small role last season in Philadelphia, averaging just 5.6 points in 11.9 minutes per game off the bench behind Joel Embiid. Things might be even worse for him next season too with the 76ers bringing in another second-unit big man to vacuum up minutes .

Granted, this could be a sign that the market for Harrell, an undersized 6-foot-7 big who still has not yet adapted to the modern game by adding a three-point shot, did not develop as he had hoped. But it is also a surprise on Philadelphia’s end since they still have Paul Reed (a taller, younger, and higher-upside big man) to re-sign in free agency as well. Now they will need to hope that Harrell can be more for them than just someone who gets into petty postgame feuds with Giannis Antetokounmpo .

The post Montrezl Harrell makes surprising decision in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

