KRQE News 13

Councilors seek answers after Española mayor fires city manager

By Jordan Honeycutt,

1 day ago

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – There is confusion among leaders in Española Thursday night after their city manager was abruptly fired. City Councilors News 13 spoke to said they don’t know why Mayor John Ramon Vigil removed City Manager Jordan Yutzy from his post last Wednesday and the mayor is staying tight-lipped.

When News 13 asked him about it, all he would say is that it is a personnel matter. That lack of an explanation has councilors and residents frustrated. “right now there are many more questions than answers. Many of us as governing body members are looking for these answers and we are not having too much success,” said Dennis Tim Salazar, Española city councilor.

More could be revealed Tuesday when the council is scheduled to discuss the matter during their regular meeting. In the meantime, the mayor has appointed the Human Resources director to cover the city manager’s duties which involve overseeing the day-to-day operations of all city departments.

