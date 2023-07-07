Look Rock tower, trail closing July 10 through July 15 to install new radio equipment

The observation tower and access trail at Look Rock, located on the Foothills Parkway, will be closed to visitors from Monday, July 10 to Saturday, July 15, weather depending.

A release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park states a new microwave antenna and associated equipment will be installed during the closure. The equipment will upgrade the radio system and improve radio communications.

Look Rock Tower is a public observation tower, an air quality monitoring site, and radio equipment host serving the national park, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative and the USDA Forest Service.

BCSO public information officer Marian O’Briant said the Look Rock tower helps the Sheriff’s office with communications all around Blount County.

”Our tower at Look Rock has been there since the 1970s, and it is part of our critical communications infrastructure, as it is one of the highest peaks in Blount County,” O’Briant said in an email Thursday. “It is our central hub for communications with Maryville, Alcoa, Townsend and the State of Tennessee.” More information about temporary road, facility and trail closures, can be found on the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates webpage.