Entertainment Tonight

Drake Gets Hit With Cell Phone While Performing Opening Night of 'It's All a Blur' Tour

By Mona Khalifeh‍,

1 day ago

Drake is the latest musician to be hit with an object while performing onstage.

The "God's Plan" rapper was in Chicago for the opening night of his It's All a Blur Tour Wednesday when a fan threw a phone on stage, hitting him on the wrist.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, seemed perplexed following the incident, but quickly brushed it off and kept singing, performing his own rendition ofGinuwine's "So Anxious" to the excited crowd.

Drake is the latest artist to be pelted with an object while performing. Last month, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye with a bracelet while performing in Idaho , and just days before that, Bebe Rexha was badly injured after a fan hurled a phone at her head, leaving her with a black eye and cut on her face.

"Hi. I'm fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me," Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Story following the incident. "We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue. That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all."

"I love you and appreciate all of the concern," Ballerini continued, "let's make the last two shows of The Heartfirst Tour the best yet."

Ava Max, meanwhile, was slapped on stage by a concert crasher,and Pink was performingat London's Hyde Park when a fan threw a bag of her late mother's ashes onto the stage.

Following the assault against performers, some celebs like Adele have vowed to strike back if phones are sent their way, while others, including Jason Derulo, are urging artists to not engage with fans should they throw a phone their away.

For more on the attacks against performers, check out the links below.

