Open in App
CBS Minnesota

As Elk River family tends to 4-year-old recovering from strokes, his older sister becomes violently ill

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dF3CJ_0nIgZKQv00

Minnesota boy and his older sister survive medical emergencies weeks apart 04:01

ELK RIVER, Minn. -- An Elk River family is still processing what happened to both their kids in a matter of weeks.

Like many Minnesotans, the Warehams know how to savor a summer day. To get to the point of enjoying a day, they've pushed through an unimaginable spring.

"April Fools' played the really long game on us this time," daughter Marna Wareham said.

There are smiles now, but they come after tears. It started in early April, when 4-year-old Rowan Wareham started vomiting and acting wobbly on his feet.

"Just these little things that individually by themselves didn't really kind of perk any kind of concern," father John Wareham said.

But then Rowan lost bladder control, and then he lost clarity.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis Aquatennial comes back July 19-22, hosting free events all weekend long

"Rowan started sounding almost intoxicated, really confused, was talking about like a cloud or something," mother Melinda Wareham said.

John Wareham is a west metro police officer with EMT training. Out of instinct, he performed a Cincinnati Prehospital Stroke Scale evaluation and saw Rowan couldn't control his little arms.

"I turned and looked at her and said, 'Something's not right, I don't like this,'" he said.

Rowan was at the ER in Princeton within 30 minutes.

"They immediately brought him in for a CT scan and his brain lit up," Melinda Wareham said. "What they came in and said was, 'He has a lot of lesions on his brain and there's a large one on the right side.'"

Rowan was transferred to M Health Fairview Masonic Children's where he was diagnosed with a stroke; in fact, he'd had several of them.

"When I heard that, I was thinking what? How? Why? What else is going on here underlying that caused this?" John Wareham said.

That's when Dr. Amanda Moen came in, a pediatric neurologist at M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.

"Stroke is just as common are brain tumors are in kids," Moen said. "It's something to be aware it can happen, it's unlikely to happen."

But they can, often after a virus or after trauma.

"In Rowan's case, his stroke was probably caused by a really minor trauma combined with a congenital difference in one of his blood vessels that set him up to have a blood vessel injury," Moen said.

Unlike adults, kids tend to recover faster. Over a matter of days, Rowan regained the use of his arms and legs. His prognosis is hopeful, but he has a regimen of daily acidic injections and an around-the-clock neck collar.

MORE NEWS: Enjoy a big supper inside a big fish at the Big Fish Supper Club

A week after Rowan got home from the hospital, another emergency struck. This time older sister Marna was off kilter. She started vomiting profusely, so they went back to the ER.

"When she got there she weighed 67 pounds. She lost 13 pounds in a day and a half. So the doctor came in and he said, 'She's really sick.' And I said, 'Yeah, she is,'" Melinda Wareham said. "So he kind of leaned on the side of her bed and said, 'Lightning struck twice for you this month.' And he said, 'You have Type 1 diabetes.' And I saw her look from the doctor quickly over at me to see what my reaction was, she didn't know what that meant. And I said, 'We can manage that.'"

They see the back-to-back timing as a gift, since they were already off work and covered by a meal train of love.

"It was like we couldn't have a need for more than an hour without someone jumping in to fill it, so the only thing that we had to worry about was keeping our kids happy," Melinda Wareham said.

The conditions are not related in any way; it was just coincidental timing.

Marna's diabetes is now under control. Rowan's doctor says they have a plan to help Rowan keep healing, and that he is the only 4-year-old she's seen who never complains about his neck brace.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
Missing person: 60-year-old Lionell Eddmonds of Minneapolis last seen on Friday
Minneapolis, MN58 minutes ago
Two Vehicle Crash Critically Injures 10-year-old Girl
Two Harbors, MN1 hour ago
MPD union claims Chief O'Hara knew of Tyler Timberlake's controversial history prior to hiring
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing woman Fanta Xayavong's body located in Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids, MN22 hours ago
Statewide Alert For Missing Minnesota Teenager
Fridley, MN17 hours ago
More human remains found in St. Paul, may be linked to man charged in another dismemberment case
Saint Paul, MN7 hours ago
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle Friday in New Hope
New Hope, MN20 hours ago
Three victims in Vermillion River drowning are identified
Red Wing, MN1 day ago
Deck collapse in Little Canada injures 11 people, including infant
Little Canada, MN2 days ago
Maslax Dualeh charged with shooting fireworks out of car on Fourth of July
Minneapolis, MN22 hours ago
All 3 who went missing while swimming in SE Minnesota have been identified
Oakdale, MN2 days ago
Bodies of people who went missing along Vermillion River near Red Wing found
Red Wing, MN3 days ago
Charges: Teen, 17, man, 18, shot fireworks at Minneapolis police officers on Fourth of July
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
18-year-old arrested after fire damages boats on Lake Minnetonka
Minnetonka, MN3 days ago
Man drowns in MN lake after losing floatation device
Buffalo, MN3 days ago
Kids' boutique hosting drag story hour cites "love outpouring" since TikTok video of confrontation went viral
Chaska, MN1 day ago
Authorities ID Minneapolis man who died during confrontation with police
Minneapolis, MN18 hours ago
Chaska children's shop hosts inaugural drag story time; leans on community support
Chaska, MN2 days ago
Andover community remembers Anders Flaa through annual tournament
Andover, MN14 hours ago
Ogilvie town sign, originally misspelled, now fixed
Ogilvie, MN1 day ago
Neighbors near Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska say they were under attack by fireworks-wielding youths
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Authorities locate 3 bodies of missing swimmers in river on Wisconsin / Minnesota border
Oakdale, MN3 days ago
Fireworks set off during Fourth of July mayhem in Minneapolis, 16 arrested
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Minnetonka High School grads jumpstart foundation started in friend’s memory
Minnetonka, MN1 day ago
Bodies of Missing Minnesota Swimmers Recovered from River
Red Wing, MN3 days ago
Drivers toss bricks at each other’s cars in Minnesota highway road rage incident
Richfield, MN13 hours ago
Animal Humane Society sees twice as many pets turned in over the long holiday weekend
Woodbury, MN2 days ago
13 trans and nonbinary people making an impact in the Twin Cities and beyond
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in New Hope
New Hope, MN20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy