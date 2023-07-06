Open in App
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Isaiah Todd's 'fresh start' with Phoenix Suns quickly ends in trade to Memphis Grizzlies

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QI3D_0nIgZHmk00

Isaiah Todd was getting up shots at the Phoenix Suns practice facility after Thursday's minicamp practice for the NBA Summer League in Vegas.

Hours later, he was traded.

The Suns are moving the 6-10 big and two first-round pick swaps (2024 and 2030) to the Memphis Grizzlies for three second-round picks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday evening.

By making this move, the Suns have an open spot on their standard roster, something that has been a staple for Suns general manager and president of basketball operations, James Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KBGs_0nIgZHmk00

Todd's agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports and Entertainment, is the father of new Suns CEO, Josh Bartelstein.

The Suns open summer league play Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks at Cox Pavilion in Vegas.

Todd, 21, came into Phoenix in the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade last month. The Suns traded Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, six second-round picks and four first-round pick swaps to the Wizards for Jordan Goodwin, Todd and Beal.

A second-round pick in the 2021 draft after playing for the G League Ignite, the 6-10 Todd played a total of 18 games for the Wizards in two seasons.

Todd averaged just 1.6 points for the Wizards as he spent most of his time with their G League team, but saw Phoenix as a fresh start.

"I think I have a beautiful opportunity to come here and be whatever the Suns need me to be," Todd said after Wednesday's afternoon practice. "Carve out a role for myself."

Todd said he came to Phoenix right after being traded.

"This is a fresh start for me," Todd continued. "I think that this opportunity here will give me a chance to again learn from some great players and be on a winning organization and show that I can be part of that winning."

Suns assistant Quinton Crawford spoke highly of Todd after Thursday's practice.

"He just wants to learn," said Crawford, who will serve as head coach for the Suns summer league team.

"Fresh environment. New scheme, culture and he just wants to learn. He asks the right questions and I want to do my best as his head coach to put him in the right positions to be successful and that's what this whole summer league is about. Putting our guys in the right positions so they can have success and they can build on moving into camp with us as we move forward with our season."

Hours later, the Suns traded Todd.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Isaiah Todd's 'fresh start' with Phoenix Suns quickly ends in trade to Memphis Grizzlies

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Breaking: Memphis Grizzlies Make Trade With Phoenix Suns
Memphis, TN1 day ago
10 Tucson Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
3 Local Pizza Restaurants Are Among The Best in the USA
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
From $47M To $4M: Russell Westbrook Resigns After One Of The Largest Salary Cuts In NBA History
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
LeBron James' Son Recruited by Magic; Lakers Star to Orlando?
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Salt Lake City NBA Summer League updated bracket, standings, results in 2023
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Houston Astros Player Getting Called Out For Dirty Play
Houston, TX1 day ago
Former Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Dead At 64
Starkville, MS1 day ago
MLB world furious at Astros latest cheating attempt
Houston, TX1 day ago
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in Las Vegas Wembanyama encounter
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
New Morning Anchor Brings Local Flair to KGUN 9
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Bill Simmons suggests Seattle should look into buying the Thunder back from OKC
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Chicago Billionaire Relocates His Business to Florida and Buys a $106 Million Florida Home, Citing "Traditional Values"
Miami, FL23 days ago
July 4th, 2023. "A" Mountain firework show. Tucson, Arizona.
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Former NBA All-Star Tweets Bold Prediction About Grizzlies' Ja Morant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Lakers Vs. Spurs Summer League Preview: Victor Wembanyama Not Playing In California Classic Finale
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
All About The NBA Vegas Summer League
Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy