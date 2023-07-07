Open in App
Goodyear Independent

Luxury woodless wall development announced near Goodyear Ballpark

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37K2v6_0nIgWzMP00

A home developer announced a sustainable luxury home development set to be built with woodless walls around half a mile from Goodyear Ballpark.

Harvard Investment’s “FirstStreet at the Ballpark Village,” located at 2755 S Estrella Pkwy, will be the 12 th community in the valley to use Tempe-based HercuTech’s wall-building system HercuWall.

HercuWall contains portions of insulting foam, enforced with steel strips and concrete. A wall panel is light enough to be cared for by one installer and is reportedly three times stronger than wood. The panels are affixed to the ground via a pre-installed strip.

The wall system also reportedly saves money for the consumer.

“We are incredibly proud to bring our HercuWall system to Goodyear,” said HercuTech CEO Jason Rhees. “It has been a game changer for developers working in the build-to-rent and multifamily space and we know this product will be a tremendous asset for the City of Goodyear, along with its residents who are looking for a superior luxury product that also has up to 15% energy cost savings and 15% carbon emission savings annually.”

The 25-acre community will feature 251 single-level luxury homes to rent, with five-floor plans to choose from. The innovative HercuWall system will provide a built-in quieter, healthier home environment for individuals that work from home.

“FirstStreet is dedicated to best practices in building and thinking beyond the norm,” said Robert Trujillo, VP at Harvard FirstStreet. “We’re so excited to partner with HercuWall and their team on this project!”

The general contractor for the project is Urban Metro Builders and the HercuWall installer is SD Framing, part of REI Construction. HercuTech announced construction has already started and their HercuWall® installations are scheduled to go up at a record pace with the SD Framing crew completing ten structures per week, finishing the HercuWall installs in early Fall.

The common areas will feature a 4,000-square foot clubhouse containing a fitness and yoga center, community kitchen and bar area and a “Zoom” room. The resort-style pool provides three lap lanes.

For more information on FirstStreet at the Ballpark Village visit www.harvardinvestments.com/assets/firststreet-ballpark-village/ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Goodyear, AZ newsLocal Goodyear, AZ
Stream Data Centers Plans Next Phase in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ1 day ago
The cities with the most expensive homes in the Phoenix metro area
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Details revealed on proposed for former CrackerJax amusement park redevelopment
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Leasing office opens for Village at The BLVD in Avondale
Avondale, AZ19 hours ago
Senior facility poised to replace Olive Garden
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Council approves $10M facility expansion
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
State representative questions Scottsdale about hotel to be used as homeless shelter
Scottsdale, AZ22 hours ago
Popular Restaurant Forced to Close After Building is Sold
Mesa, AZ23 hours ago
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (7/9)
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Amended Apartment Plan up for Review in Surprise
Surprise, AZ1 day ago
Most expensive Peoria home lists for $5.9 million: Here’s a look
Peoria, AZ3 days ago
Scottsdale Italian eatery marking 50 years
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Mesa steakhouse announces last day of business this month
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
10 Tucson Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Dine at these 2023 Best of the Valley Restaurants
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Fire terrorizes but spares northeast Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ3 days ago
Building permits issued to Slim Chickens, others
Maricopa, AZ3 days ago
The Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant In Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Phoenix pizzeria, Mesa Mexican restaurant hit with health violations
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
US 60, I-17, Loop 202 freeway closures to affect metro Phoenix weekend drivers
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Big boomers banned in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ4 days ago
What to do if your AC goes out this summer
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Sunflower Farm in Maricopa | Drone Zone
Maricopa, AZ1 day ago
Residents Blocking New Restaurant Construction, City Council Responds
Gilbert, AZ3 days ago
Scottsdale man receives $980 credit for fraudulent credit card charge in Mexico
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Lakes home sells for $700K in 5 days
Maricopa, AZ5 days ago
Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix looking for volunteers
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Mesa program takes different approach in trying to solve homelessness problem
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Sun City West golf course GM recovers members’ stolen clubs, authorities make arrests
Sun City West, AZ19 hours ago
Evacuations underway for nitrogen leak at Sun City West hospital
Sun City West, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy