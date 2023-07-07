Open in App
News 8 WROC

Rochester Red Wings celebrate Pride Night

By Melanie Higgins,

1 day ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a night of rainbows, smiles and of course Pride at Innovative Field Thursday, as the Rochester Red Wings (suited up in their Plates uniforms) celebrated the LGBTQ+ community.

This is part of Rochester’s Pride Month, which is celebrated in July as opposed to June. Thursday night the team was home, facing off against the Buffalo Bisons.

“I think it feels great to be able to kind of celebrate Pride Night with the community and come to a place like this where everybody can enjoy themselves and have a great time and watch a great game,” said Keith and Terry with the Flower City Pride Band.

The Red Wings won 7-4.

