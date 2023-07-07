Open in App
CBS Minnesota

6 Winona County barns burn from spontaneous combustion

By WCCO Staff,

1 day ago

Several Minnesota barns burn down from hay bails spontaneously combusting 00:26

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Minnesota hay barns are bursting into flames all on their own.

Six hay barns have burned in Winona County over the last two weeks. That's three times the number in all of last year.

The county's emergency management department says the hay can overheat and spontaneously combust.

MORE NEWS: Fireworks destroy boats, damage dock at Lake Minnetonka marina in Orono

There are some signs to watch for: A caramel, burning or musty smell; smoke or vapor; and haybales that are hot when you touch them.

The county is urging farmers to check their hay for excessive heat.

