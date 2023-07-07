Jack Sweeney, the ElonJet college student who got under Elon Musk's skin, has moved his private jet tracking operation to Meta's Threads

Representatives for Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.
Sweeney started tracking Musk's plane in 2020 . His efforts drew widespread attention, with the suspended Twitter account @ElonJet garnering nearly 500,000 followers. Sweeney eventually expanded his tracking efforts to include other personalities like former President Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian.
All of Sweeney's accounts were suspended on December 14, 2022, after Twitter said that they had violated Twitter's rules. Musk also weighed in on the suspension on the same day.
"Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info," Musk said in a tweet.
