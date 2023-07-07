Luxury woodless wall development announced near Goodyear Ballpark

A home developer announced a sustainable luxury home development set to be built with woodless walls around half a mile from Goodyear Ballpark.

Harvard Investment’s “FirstStreet at the Ballpark Village,” located at 2755 S Estrella Pkwy, will be the 12 th community in the valley to use Tempe-based HercuTech’s wall-building system HercuWall.

HercuWall contains portions of insulting foam, enforced with steel strips and concrete. A wall panel is light enough to be cared for by one installer and is reportedly three times stronger than wood. The panels are affixed to the ground via a pre-installed strip.

The wall system also reportedly saves money for the consumer.

“We are incredibly proud to bring our HercuWall system to Goodyear,” said HercuTech CEO Jason Rhees. “It has been a game changer for developers working in the build-to-rent and multifamily space and we know this product will be a tremendous asset for the City of Goodyear, along with its residents who are looking for a superior luxury product that also has up to 15% energy cost savings and 15% carbon emission savings annually.”

The 25-acre community will feature 251 single-level luxury homes to rent, with five-floor plans to choose from. The innovative HercuWall system will provide a built-in quieter, healthier home environment for individuals that work from home.

“FirstStreet is dedicated to best practices in building and thinking beyond the norm,” said Robert Trujillo, VP at Harvard FirstStreet. “We’re so excited to partner with HercuWall and their team on this project!”

The general contractor for the project is Urban Metro Builders and the HercuWall installer is SD Framing, part of REI Construction. HercuTech announced construction has already started and their HercuWall® installations are scheduled to go up at a record pace with the SD Framing crew completing ten structures per week, finishing the HercuWall installs in early Fall.

The common areas will feature a 4,000-square foot clubhouse containing a fitness and yoga center, community kitchen and bar area and a “Zoom” room. The resort-style pool provides three lap lanes.

For more information on FirstStreet at the Ballpark Village visit www.harvardinvestments.com/assets/firststreet-ballpark-village/ .