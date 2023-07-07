Open in App
wpde.com

Man detained on arson charges after series of small Florence fires

By Tonya Brown,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florence, SC newsLocal Florence, SC
Armed & dangerous kidnapping suspect wanted following Florence Co. manhunt
Lake City, SC23 hours ago
Authorities call off manhunt after alleged shooting, kidnapping in Lake City
Lake City, SC2 days ago
Florence deputies give all-clear after search for wanted man, county says
Lake City, SC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested after fight involving handgun breaks out inside Hartsville convenience store
Hartsville, SC1 hour ago
3 arrested following Dillon County murder investigation, police say
Dillon, SC22 hours ago
Mullins man with 23 pending charges arrested while out on 10 different bonds, deputies say
Mullins, SC16 hours ago
Death investigation underway on N. Kings Highway
Myrtle Beach, SC2 hours ago
Officer shoots dog attacking man in Darlington; investigation underway
Darlington, SC1 day ago
1 shot, subject wanted by police following Marlboro County shooting
Mccoll, SC1 day ago
'Disorderly' man accused of shouting insults, threats at NMB beachgoers
North Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
17-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Dillon shooting, police say
Dillon, SC19 hours ago
Officer shoots dog attacking man in Darlington, police say
Darlington, SC1 day ago
Man hospitalized after being shot in Cheraw
Cheraw, SC3 hours ago
Lee Correctional Inmate found dead in cell
Bishopville, SC19 hours ago
Man barricades himself during arrest attempt, leads to Marlboro Co. drug bust
Bennettsville, SC1 day ago
Man removed A/C unit, stole lottery tickets and cigarettes from Andrews store, deputies say
Andrews, SC1 day ago
Deputies searching for missing Robeson County teen
Pembroke, NC1 hour ago
Fire involving fireworks at Sumter Mall causing concerns for residents
Sumter, SC2 days ago
Kershaw authorities warn public of circulating phone scam
Kershaw, SC23 hours ago
2 teens charged in deadly Lumberton shooting
Lumberton, NC2 days ago
First responders injured in Conway-area fire on Hwy 544
Conway, SC1 day ago
47-year-old Conway man killed after golf cart, semi truck crash outside Conway
Conway, SC23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy