KXRM

CSPD Cold Case: Where is Robert Pillsen-Rahier

By Brett Yager,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WG08f_0nIgSOHi00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is still looking for Robert Pillsen-Rahier who disappeared 33 years ago.

According to CSPD, on July 6, 1990, then 15-year-old Pillsen-Rahier was reported missing, he had run away from Cheyenne Mesa Youth Treatment Facility and was last seen laying in a field, but later left the premises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptye5_0nIgSOHi00
Age progression photo of Robert Pillsen-Rahier Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Pillsen-Rahier is described as white, 5’9″, and 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black trousers, and glasses with silver frames and tinted lenses.

CSPD Cold Case detectives are still actively working to find answers. If you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

