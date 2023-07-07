Open in App
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Doesn't Expect Jimmy Nelson to be Activated

By Sarah Morris,

1 day ago

With the necessity of relievers, Dodger manager Dave Roberts broke the news on Thursday. Veteran right-hander Jimmy Nelson doesn’t seem to be ready to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2023 season.

Nelson signed with the Dodgers in 2020 but didn't pitch that season. He got into 28 games in 2021 and pitched well with one win and two losses and a 1.86 ERA. In August and that year, Nelson had Tommy John surgery. He tried to come back this spring, but he couldn’t locate the strike zone during spring training.

The Dodgers left Nelson in extended spring training, but his arm has not responded. According to Roberts, “Getting the stuff where it needs to be Major League level ready and serviceable, we haven’t gotten quite there yet.”

Right now, the Dodgers need warm bodies in their bullpen. Thursday, Yency Almonte went on the paternity list. Also, Daniel Hudson with a sprained MCL went on the IL, and he will miss at least one month.

The Dodgers don’t know if Brusdar Graterol can pitch on Thursday. For the last three days, Graterol was unavailable with an “arm thing.” Since Ryan Brasier has hurled three straight days, he probably won’t be unavailable. Evan Phillips probably can’t pitch.

The Dodgers need relief pitching badly, but they don’t have Nelson, 34, during the 2023 season.

