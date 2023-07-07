Is Threads the new Twitter or is this just social media burnout? 02:16

BOSTON - Threads is quickly weaving its way into our daily lives, becoming the most downloaded app since it launched today.

The newest social media app on the block- is linked to Instagram, and creator Mark Zuckerberg says more than 30 million people signed into Threads on just the first day.

But can it really replace Twitter? Or are people just exhausted by the social media wars?

"I'm super into social media, I'm a Twitter girl, I love Instagram as well so I think this could be a good alternative to Twitter as well," said social media user Nnenna Ndukwe. "I'm really excited about joining it, we'll see how it is I'm not sure yet."

"I might check out to see what's up with it because I do use Instagram quite a bit so yeah, maybe I'll check it out," said social media user Marley Miller.

Threads is a direct rival of Twitter, it even looks like Twitter, and feels like Twitter. Creator Mark Zuckerberg hasn't made that a secret having sparred online with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

In the crowded world of apps, is Threads sowing debate about yet another social media app? It depends on who you ask.

"I'm sure there's too many to even name," said Miller. "At some point I feel like they're going to cross over and do like the same exact thing."

For social media guru, Emerson College professor and Big Fish PR CEO David Richard, the early momentum for Threads signals people's desire to find an alternative to Twitter.

Since Elon Musk took over, the app has faced a storm of backlash for user limits, laxed content moderation and technical glitches.

"Here's the thing: there's always another app, there's that famous saying, 'there's an app for that,'" said Richard. "I believe this is what people have been waiting for. People have gotten really tired of how broken Twitter is."

Experts say so much of what turns people off about social media is the noise, and this new app hopes to filter it.

"It can just be reset, maybe I don't know it's kindergarten rules, be nice, listen to each other respect each other's feelings and thoughts," said Richard. "If we can start with a situation whether it be Threads or Bluesky or whatever the app is that is going to take this place, and actually make it good and nice that would be the great opportunity as I see it," said Richard.

It's an opportunity for meaningful threading or is it posting a thread?

The discussion is already on.

Threads is now available for download in Apple and Google Android app stores for people in more than 100 countries.

Threads was built by the Instagram team, so Instagram users can log into Threads through their Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Musk's legal team sent a letter to Meta, threatening a lawsuit over threads. The letter accuses Meta of specifically hiring ex-Twitter employees to create Threads.