Open in App
KEVN

Rapid City seeks organizations for community development grants

By Kayla Henderson,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Dakota State newsLocal South Dakota State
Rapid City Regional Airport to lend out motorcycle during the Rally
Rapid City, SD1 day ago
Rapid City welcomes it’s first diverging diamond interchange
Rapid City, SD2 days ago
Locals adjust to new interchange in RC
Rapid City, SD19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Lake reconstruction project
Rapid City, SD5 hours ago
Sioux Park playground gets a makeover
Rapid City, SD12 hours ago
“$11 million dollars in 5 years” Chair of National Endowment for the Arts visits Rapid City
Rapid City, SD2 days ago
What's coming to Mt. Rushmore Road in Rapid City? New construction update
Rapid City, SD1 day ago
Spearfish rallies in support of flood victims
Spearfish, SD20 hours ago
Rapid City construction continues to boom
Rapid City, SD1 day ago
Grocery Stores Anchor South Dakota Communities
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Lack of building permit concerns Spearfish flood victims
Rapid City, SD2 days ago
Diverging diamond interchange opens to drivers
Rapid City, SD2 days ago
Rapid City Fire Department Battles Structure Fire at Dakota Mill & Grain
Rapid City, SD1 day ago
Celestine Terrorist
Rapid City, SD2 days ago
Mazaska Funds
Rapid City, SD2 days ago
The Journey Museum hosts free Native art show
Rapid City, SD18 hours ago
Drag Queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show
Rapid City, SD13 hours ago
Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, multiple agencies respond to potential drowning at Hippie Hole
Rockerville, SD16 hours ago
Hundreds march in Rapid City to protest community policing
Rapid City, SD3 days ago
Celebrating with a blast: Final preparations for Rapid City fireworks show are underway
Rapid City, SD3 days ago
Rapid City Police Department responds to Fourth of July demonstrations
Rapid City, SD2 days ago
Storms One Day, Sunshine the Next
Rapid City, SD21 hours ago
Spearfish residents face apartment termination
Spearfish, SD4 days ago
Trial for Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism has ended
Rapid City, SD18 hours ago
88-year-old’s whittling hobby blossoms into stunning collection
Rapid City, SD3 days ago
Boesem pleads not guilty
Rapid City, SD18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy