Open in App
WOOD

‘Where I am supposed to be’: Once-homeless man graduates college

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Grand Rapids, MI newsLocal Grand Rapids, MI
Teens start GRowing work experience with city initiative
Grand Rapids, MI22 hours ago
Share your story as StoryCorps stops in Kalamazoo
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Riverfront event in Allegan to celebrate Latin culture
Allegan, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Photos: ‘2023 July 4th Celebration’ in Grandville
Grandville, MI22 hours ago
New Kzoo superintendent: Community input a priority
Grand Rapids, MI20 hours ago
Holland Township tells Lifeline Ministry to vacate housing used by homeless people
Holland, MI21 hours ago
Substitute teacher killed in fireworks show had ‘heart for all students’
Grand Rapids, MI22 hours ago
Michigan's smallest bar facing challenges after opening
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Empowering young women in the community
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Deputies: Man steals cash from bank near Kentwood
Kentwood, MI1 day ago
MSU pole vaulter headed to US National meet
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Calvin University to absorb GR film college
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (July 7-9)
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
New state bill would expand bottle returns
Grand Rapids, MI21 hours ago
Raleigh Ringers bringing handbell concert to GR
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
‘Michigan’s Smallest Bar’ still waiting on liquor license
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
It’s Illegal To Do This With Girlfriend in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
State representative to hold first listening session with Muskegon area residents
Muskegon, MI22 hours ago
Cities call it public safety, but new rules put Michigan’s homeless in the crosshairs
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
CannaBash bringing over 12,000 marijuana enthusiasts to Muskegon this weekend
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
Rural Mich. school may lose health center after controversy over mural with LGBTQ+ symbolism
Grant, MI1 day ago
Skateboard workshop & competition comes to Grand Rapids next week
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Maranda Binder Park Zoo Battle Creek Community Foundation
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
PD: Man injured in shooting in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI21 hours ago
Search after man goes under water in Lake Macatawa
Holland, MI2 days ago
Fake operators target Pine Rest mental health facility
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
This Independent Michigan Grocery Store Named Best In State
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy