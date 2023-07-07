Open in App
WANE-TV

Police: Motorcyclist in critical condition following southwest Allen County crash

By Clayton McMahan,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Allen County, IN newsLocal Allen County, IN
FEDS: Fort Wayne woman accused of stealing $166K in COVID-19 emergency rental funds
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Four people transported to the hospital from crash scene
Rochester, IN1 day ago
Drivers escape serious injury in Maumee Ave. crash
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Celina man killed in crash in Monroe after vehicle goes airborne, state patrol says
Monroe, OH1 day ago
Wabash man critically injured in motorcycle-truck crash
Wabash, IN2 days ago
Police identify 2 women killed in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
Shipshewana, IN1 day ago
FWPD arrests 2 suspects in Fourth of July shooting that left boy in life-threatening condition
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Woman recounts being caught in crossfire of Saturday shooting on Bunt Drive
Fort Wayne, IN19 hours ago
Fort Wayne man sentenced to 215 years for triple homicide
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Two arrested in connection to July 4th shooting
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Slashed tires at O’Sullivan’s: owner confirms FWPD is investigating Fourth of July incident
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
10-Year-Old Nappanee Drowning Victim Dies
Nappanee, IN1 day ago
Crash on I-69 near Goshen Road continues recent trend of crashes in area
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Tuesday, July 4)
Van Wert, OH2 days ago
Authorities locate two undetonated fireworks mortars in Lima; bomb squad responds
Lima, OH2 days ago
Police investigate reported shooting
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Fire damages Fort Wayne neighborhood office building
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
10-year-old dies after drowning at Nappanee Public Pool
Nappanee, IN2 days ago
Auburn Man Arrested For Fraud, Theft At North Webster Business
Auburn, IN1 day ago
At least seven departments called in for Quincy Township sawmill fire
Quincy Township, PA2 days ago
Fire damages office building on city’s northwest side
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Crews battle large Thursday morning fire in Bluffton
Bluffton, IN1 day ago
Three people hospitalized after I-69 crash
Auburn, IN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy