How one Vikings' rookie will determine the fate of the season

The Minnesota Vikings will enter the 2023 season with many questions.

Will the team be able to take advantage of Aaron Rodgers leaving the division? Will Brian Flores improve the defense enough to matter? Will rookie Jordan Addison be an immediate difference-maker?

There are plenty more, but these are pressing. If the answer is "yes," to the third question, the Vikings could be better than most people expect in 2023.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently predicted who the X-factor will be for each team.

For the Vikings, Dubin picked the talented rookie Addison. Dubin offered the following regarding the receiver:

You can easily make an argument for Alexander Mattison here given that he will be stepping into the shoes previously filled for quite a while by Dalvin Cook . But NFL offenses tend to go as far as their passing game can take them, and Addison is the player in the best position to help take that facet of Minnesota's offense to the next level. He doesn't have great size or elite speed, but Addison is a master technician able to generate separation from nearly any defensive back with ease. How well he works as a complement to Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson will likely determine the ceiling of this offense.

I agree with the analysis here. Jefferson and Hockenson are both two of the best at their positions, but the Vikings' offense is shallow otherwise.

What if Addison has a rookie season similar to the one Jefferson had in 2020? Jefferson ended his rookie campaign with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. While very unlikely that Addison would reach this level, even half of that would be a major boost to the offense.

In 2022, Jefferson led the Vikings in receptions by a wide margin with 128. The former Viking Adam Thielen came in second with 70 catches and KJ Osborn was third with 60. Behind those three, no receiver had even 10 catches.

Addison is used to being heavily targeted , catching 100 balls for the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2021. Addison provides a nice blend of power and speed and did not have problems separating in college. The rookie could be the complimentary piece that has been missing since Thielen's prime.

An above-average rookie campaign from Addison could elevate the Vikings' offense from average to top-tier. While most do not expect big things from the Vikings in 2023, an explosive offense could be enough to win the NFC North.