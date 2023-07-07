Chiefs Training Camp Battle: Wide Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs have a big question entering the 2023 season, but now we will soon know an answer to it.



The Chiefs had the same big question last year, but things have changed even more this time. The receiver room is one with a lot of talent but no real top-heavy talent. There is no wide receiver. We know that they want Kadarius Toney to be the WR1. But we need to know who the guys are that will fall in line with Toney, Moore, and Valdes-Scantling.



The talent in the room is deep, and the Chiefs usually only carry six or seven receivers, and they have 14 guys on the roster as things currently stand, which means they will cut that in half.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For the most part, we know Toney, Moore, and MVS will be the WR1, WR2, and WR3. The next three spots are tricky.

Here are the guys battling for the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots on the Chiefs roster at receiver:

Wide receivers battling for a roster spot in camp

Justin Watson has an upper hand when it comes to making the roster because he was on it last season, and he was a good player. He finished with a career season, scoring two touchdowns and over 300 receiving yards.



Watson was often used as a deep threat because of his speed. Last year they had a bit of speed everywhere, now they don't as much. They lost Mecole Hardman, who brought electric speed, so Watson can somewhat make up or that.



Watson also brings a special teams aspect to the team. He stepped in last year for Skyy Moore when he couldn't get the job done. The Chiefs like a guy who is willing to play special teams.

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

James was brought in because of his ability to create and be a playmaker. As we all know, the Chiefs love guys like that. If James was to make the roster, that, and the versatility to play special teams is what will give him a chance.



There is one thing that gives James an upper hand as well - He played in a similar offense last season under Mike Kafka, the New York Giants offensive coordinator and the former Chiefs quarterback coach.



James has speed, catch ability, and yards-after-catch ability. The Chiefs brought him in for a reason, now we just have to see what happens in camp. Will he separate himself from those bubble guys?

© Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs wanted a WR1, and while they didn't get one, they drafted Rice because they feel he can eventually be that. Rice may not play a ton in 2023 because he is a rookie, and we know the Andy Reid offense is hard to learn in your first season, but he will be on the roster. Similar to Moore last season, Rice will be a guy that has to find ways to get more snaps.



And who knows, maybe he gets his first touchdown in the Super Bowl like Moore did. Rice brings contested catch ability, a large catch radius, and the ability to be potentially a good route runner. Watch for him battling in training camp.

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The hype around Ross the last two years has been insane, and he hasn't played a single snap. If you follow this team closely, or even from a distance, you have seen the other players, coaches, and media rave about Ross, who was an undrafted free agent signing by Kansas City.



Ross dealt with an injury last year and missed the entire season. Now, he appears to be fully healthy, and Reid is already raving about him. Ross is a guy that we saw in college do a bit of everything. He has a big catch radius, can make contested catches, and is one hell of a route runner.



The Chiefs finally want to see what Ross can do, and we will all get to see the same in training camp as he battles for a spot.

© Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs' wide receiver room is insanely deep heading into 2023. They are a team that, while, yes, they don't have a pure wide receiver, they have several guys who could be the number two or number three guy on a lot of teams in this league. So, there will be a lot of good players who don't make the list.



Cornell Powell and John Ross are the two guys in this bubble group that have the best chance to make the team. Powell because of special teams and the fact he has been with the team for a few years now, and Ross because of his elite speed and special teams ability.

The other guys, well, if they want to make it, they will have to do it via special teams. There are plenty of ways to do that, too, as we will during training camp.

The Chiefs have some tough decisions to make, but it all starts in training camp. These battles will be fun to watch, as they are every year.



Related: Chiefs can still add to their wide receiver room without getting star player

Featured Image Via Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports