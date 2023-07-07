Missouri contractor accused of cheating customers out thousands of dollars

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. – Darrell Williams picked up a long piece of rebar sticking out of the ground where he had once hoped to build a large garage.

The rebar is just one of the reminders of the nightmare he’s been dealing with for nearly a year.

The contractor he hired poured a concrete pad that was so uneven, it had to be torn out. It wasn’t long after that that the contractor disappeared.

Williams estimated he’s out more than $30,000.

“It’s a lifelong dream and it’s gone,” he said.

Williams is not alone. For an entire afternoon, FOX4 Problem Solvers met with victim, after victim, after victim of the same contractor, Landon Bell.

Lynn Weeks and her husband Joseph hired Bell last year to remove hundreds of cattails that had overtaken a pond in the backyard of their Kansas City home.

After doing about half the work, Bell asked to be paid in full. He promised to return the following Monday to finish the job. But he never did. Instead the Weeks kept hearing excuses.

“It will be a year on July 7 that we’ve been trying to repair the pond now,” Weeks said.

Landon Bell has so many unhappy customers that they’ve started a Facebook group called “Scammed by Landon Bell.” There are sixteen homeowners in it – with damages totaling more than $137,000.

Gary and Pam Ballard said they paid Bell $1,500 to do some bobcat work near their lake home.

They said Bell worked for a couple of hours, then disappeared. He promised to return the following Tuesday to finish the job. He didn’t.

“We contacted him and said we wanted our money back,” Gary Ballard said. “He told us he’d write us a check.”

But that was also a lie.

Ross Heimsoth said he also regretted ever believing Bell. Heimsoth paid Bell $1500 upfront to build a concrete path in front of his home.

“He said he needed money to pay for materials upfront,” Heimsoth recalled.

Bell promised to begin the job right away, but he kept delaying the start date.

“It got pushed back four different times,” Heimsoth said, who finally demanded his money back.

Heimsoth said he never heard from Bell again and has not seen a dime of the money he’s owed.

So who is Landon Bell?

If you check out Missouri court records (which all of his former customers wish they had done) you’ll quickly learn that 25-year-old Bell is no stranger to the criminal justice system.

He’s been convicted of sexual abuse, assault, resisting arrest, theft. He’s also a really bad driver – judging by the number of tickets he’s received.

But as far as Bell’s business dealings, he insisted in multiple statements he sent to the Missouri Attorney General that he’s innocent.

He claimed he’s either finished the work or has returned the money his customers were owed.

Bell also insisted that he was the real victim in these cases. He accused Williams of slander after Williams warned people that Bell is a sex offender. But according to the Missouri sex offender registry, Bell is a sex offender.

He’s been convicted of sexually assaulting a young woman.

Since FOX4 Problem Solvers started working on this story, Bell was picked up on a probation violation for not attending his sex offender treatment classes. He’s since bonded out of jail, but is now on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

His attorney told FOX4 he had no comment about the allegations, but would tell Bell we were trying to reach him. Problem Solvers also tried to call Bell, but we have yet to hear from him.

That’s a shame because there are so many people that want answers. People who once trusted Bell and even wanted to help him build his business.

“I’ve been very blessed in life,” said Darrell Williams. “I said lets give this kid a hand up.”

But now Williams and the other former customers we met, just want justice.

Williams and others have filed complaints with the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, which is looking into Bell’s business dealings.

