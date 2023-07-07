Ramírez, Naylor homer on consecutive pitches in the Guardians’ 6-1 win over the Royals

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez hits a home run against the Kansas City Royals dudring the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

2 of 13 |

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez (11) is congratulated by Josh Naylor after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)